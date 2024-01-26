Automation, cloud drive network and security convergence

The lines between networking and security are blurring, and specific initiatives have contributed to the growing overlap.

A recent webinar from Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) showed that networking and security teams are aligning at an accelerated rate. EMA surveyed 304 IT professionals about their networking and security team operations, and almost 50% of respondents said their teams were either fully or partially converged. An overwhelming 86% said collaboration between teams had either somewhat or significantly increased, up from 76% in 2021.

Network and security team consolidation lets IT professionals enable strategies like cloud migration, IoT and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) in their organizations, said Shamus McGillicuddy, EMA vice president of research.

Network, security convergence drivers Respondents reported several drivers that fuel collaboration between network and security teams, including automation, cloud and SASE. Automation enables collaboration between teams Network automation strategies ranked as the top driving factor of collaboration, with 40% of respondents saying so. For example, McGillicuddy said, when network professionals implement automation, security teams work with the network team to ensure compliance and prevent security vulnerabilities. Cloud requires guardrails Respondents also cited cloud as a driver for networking and security convergence. Approximately 31% and 28% said the use of hybrid and multi-cloud technologies, respectively, helped consolidate teams. Public cloud is an area where network and security team interests align. According to McGillicuddy, many network professionals reported a loss of control over their organization's network as enterprises shifted to public cloud environments. Now, network and security teams are working together to take greater control of the cloud environment. "Both groups lost a bit of control in the early stages of cloud migration," McGillicuddy said. "In more recent years, they're coming together to work together around cloud connectivity and security and establish some guardrails for how the cloud teams should operate." Over 84% of respondents said cloud has either slightly or significantly increased collaboration between networking and security groups. The top areas of collaboration included technology implementation, security incident response and network troubleshooting, McGillicuddy added. SASE combines networking and security into one architecture Another 29% of respondents said SASE helped align networking and security teams. SASE combines software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) with cloud-based security services, so it could be in an organization's best interest if its network and security teams operated SASE architecture together. While most enterprises currently have SD-WAN technologies in place, many have started to evolve their environments to SASE, McGillicuddy said. "When that happens, it pulls a lot of security into the WAN architecture," he said. "That's when [network professionals] need to work with the security group." Most enterprises that deployed SASE have network and security teams that already collaborate. Almost 83% of organizations said collaboration between those teams either slightly or significantly improved as a result of SASE adoption.

Network automation, monitoring tools support unified teams Network automation itself is an important driver of network and security team consolidation, but network automation tools also play a crucial role. An overwhelming 91% said network automation tools are valuable in facilitating collaboration. Respondents who said they had the most success with collaboration also said network automation is critical. Top network automation use cases in a unified IT group include the following: Security incident response.

Threat isolation and remediation.

Network trouble remediation. Network monitoring tools are also advantageous for unified teams, McGillicuddy said, because they provide insight into the performance and security of the environment. Another 86% said their organizations use specific network performance management tools that provide security insights.