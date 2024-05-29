How to converge networking and security teams: Key steps

Organizations are always searching for ways to clean up their processes, improve their incident response capabilities and provide more reliable network services. One way to do that is to converge networking and security teams.

Let's examine how to get started on the road to collaboration and how to overcome any roadblocks that might arise.

Steps to networking-security convergence One of the first products of the collaboration is combined leadership in networking and cybersecurity that does the defining. This group should include people from across the existing organizations. The more people understand the objectives and goals of the effort, the constraints of budget and staff, operational requirements, and the logic of the new organization, the better they can align their own efforts to meet those goals and achieve those objectives. Once formed, the combined leadership group should focus on the following tasks: Define a clear set of objectives. These should include definitive goals, such as "become 50% more effective in incident response by Metrics A and B within three years" or "make the network 50% more secure by Metrics C, D and E within three years."

