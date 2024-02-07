NetSecOps best practices for network engineers

DevOps adoption has come a long way since the term was first coined in 2009. Since then, DevOps has guided industry trends such as machine learning operations, ChatOps, NetOps and NetSecOps.

DevOps culture reduces blame games in work environments, encouraging network engineers, developers and all stakeholders to work together by learning, sharing and collaborating. One approach that has emerged from this culture is NetSecOps.

NetSecOps is a term used to explain the integration of workflows for networking and security teams. These teams used to work as a united team years ago, but as networks scaled and infrastructures became difficult to manage, enterprises needed specialized departments.

However, the disruption of cloud computing has compelled networking and security teams to work together again. The loss of network visibility is a huge concern, and businesses implementing a cloud-based system require strong security to maintain their reputation in a competitive digital society.