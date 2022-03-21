NetOps vs. DevOps vs. NetSecOps: What's the difference?

At the dawn of DevOps, circa 2008, an idealistic IT pro might have envisioned an immediate future in which development and operations teams would work in harmony to seamlessly and continuously create, test, deploy, iterate, and maintain secure applications and services.

But, it turns out, networking pros were slow to join systems administrators in the DevOps fold. Many enterprise IT leaders cited unresponsive, sluggish and change-resistant infrastructure as a top impediment to DevOps' success, according to Gartner analyst Andrew Lerner.

Theoretically, IT operations -- the Ops in DevOps -- includes the network. But, in fulfilling their longstanding mandate to minimize risk and maximize uptime, networking pros have historically prioritized change control over speed and innovation, putting them at odds with DevOps' iterative, fail fast approach.

As a result, the concept and practice of DevOps matured without significant network involvement. Traditionally, when a DevOps team finished developing an application, they threw it over the wall to the network team, which then began the time-consuming work of manually provisioning deployment. Meanwhile, the security team operated separately in another silo.

As one IT pro commented in response to a 2017 DevOps/NetOps survey by application networking vendor F5, "app developers aren't thinking about network or security; security is only marginally aware of development; networking learns of the operational changes once development is done."

But the era of digital transformation demands a more efficient, holistic and unified approach.

What is NetSecOps? NetSecOps is a term for embedding automated network security testing throughout DevOps CI/CD pipelines. It is essentially a security-oriented subset of NetOps 2.0 that shifts network security left in the development lifecycle. NetSecOps requires a high level of collaboration among application development, network security and IT operations teams. It's worth noting that NetSecOps also has another meaning, unrelated to DevOps: partnerships between networking operations and security operations teams. Used this way, NetSecOps means network and security staff share tools, data and processes. More than 75% of organizations have seen an increase in this type of partnership in recent years, due to drivers such as cloud adoption and remote work, according to a 2021 Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) report. Formalized collaboration between networking and security teams, while challenging, improves operational efficiency and lowers cybersecurity risk, EMA found. Find out what the terms NetOps, DevOps and NetSecOps mean and how they relate to each other.

How is NetSecOps different from NetOps? NetSecOps is essentially a subset of NetOps. NetSecOps automates network security testing and incorporates it into CI/CD workflows alongside broader network-as-code -- i.e., NetOps -- functionality. Note: In this instance, NetOps and NetSecOps refer to DevOps-inspired networking and network security. As mentioned above, in other contexts, NetOps may denote network operations of any kind, and NetSecOps may refer to a networking-security partnership -- both unrelated to DevOps.