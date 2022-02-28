Automation brings NetOps to the next level

Network operations, or NetOps, isn't what it used to be. Networks now comprise hybrid environments that generate growing amounts of data, causing NetOps to encompass more than just traditional tasks of network configuration, troubleshooting and provisioning. To revamp network processes, many NetOps teams are implementing automation capabilities in their network infrastructure.

One of the ultimate goals of integrating automation and NetOps is to enable a more agile, proactive and insightful network -- what some call a self-healing or self-operating network. But self-operating doesn't necessarily mean the network works without any human interaction.

Networks already have a wealth of data that can provide insights into how a network runs and point to areas in need of improvement. The ideal version of NetOps capitalizes on data using automation and AI tools that weed through information to pinpoint useful metrics and trends. NetOps teams can use those insights to determine which processes they should automate to align with their business needs, said Ernest Lefner, former ONUG co-chairman and current chief product officer at Gluware, a network automation vendor.

"What that will do is let us generate insights, take action on those insights, make the network better and take us one step closer to that self-operating model," Lefner said.

The stages of automation adoption NetOps follows in the footsteps of DevOps, a software development methodology that prioritizes continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) and cross-collaboration. While DevOps aims to deliver code releases more quickly and efficiently, NetOps prioritizes service and application delivery. Both strategies achieve those goals using automation and orchestration. By now, most network engineers have heard about the importance of automation and what it means for their future. And most tend to think of automation in the context of scripting with Ansible, Chef, Puppet or Python. But scripting languages are just one avenue toward automation. Network engineers can choose from vendor platforms, open source tools, infrastructure as code and low-code/no-code options -- all of which have varying outcomes depending on the organization and business requirements. A sizable portion of enterprise network teams have made headway in adopting automation. According to a recent survey from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a division of TechTarget, 28% of 338 IT professionals said they used network automation extensively, while another 41% said they used it in limited fashion. Some of the most common tasks respondents said they automated included the following: IT asset inventory discovery;

lifecycle management; and

provisioning new devices using centralized policies. While most network practitioners start by automating basic network management tasks, they can expand into other areas, such as firewall rule migration, hybrid cloud monitoring and OS management. Eventually, as teams trust the automated processes more -- and as the automation, AI and data analytics behind them evolve -- networks could develop into self-healing, proactive networks. Ernest Lefner Ernest Lefner