How to put CI, CT and CD together in a DevOps pipeline

Continuous integration, continuous testing and continuous delivery accelerate software delivery workflows and the code release process, making them foundational to DevOps.

These processes together are often referred to as a CI/CD pipeline or DevOps pipeline, which omits CT from the description, despite its importance in the approach. Learn how to combine continuous integration, testing and delivery to ensure faster, less error-prone software releases.

What is CT in DevOps? CT involves executing tests at every stage of the development lifecycle. Once a developer commits code to a repo, CT begins to shine. Automated tests fire off, ensuring that aspects of the codebase function correctly before the code moves on to the next stage. With test automation, developers can catch issues early in the development process before deployment. CT ensures that testing and validation is an ongoing process throughout the DevOps lifecycle, enabling quick feedback and reducing the time to market. Continuous testing involves various types of automated tests, including the following: Unit.

Integration.

Regression.

Performance.

Security. Each type of test targets different aspects of the code and ensures overall code quality and stability. CT provides a feedback loop to developers, helping them identify and address issues promptly to ensure the delivery of high-quality software. Additionally, it involves tracking and analyzing metrics such as test coverage, test pass-fail rates and code quality to continuously improve the testing process and the codebase.

What is CD in DevOps? The final phase is CD. In this stage, code becomes executable and deploys into the production environment. DevOps teams often use infrastructure as code (IaC) tools, such as HashiCorp's Terraform and Packer, to release to production. The organization can also version control the configuration files for the application infrastructure, increasing automation. When ready to deploy a release, the organization tests the code once more and provisions the environment with the latest version of the application and all its dependencies. Version control is key to a successful CI/CT/CD pipeline. These processes and systems enable the development team to review application and infrastructure configuration code. Thus, version control provides a starting point for the automation server that triggers each step of the pipeline. When the developers or DevOps engineers commit code to a specific branch, that step initiates the entire pipeline.

Benefits of CI/CT/CD pipelines A CI/CT/CD pipeline provides guardrails against rogue or error-prone changes to the codebase and early code defect detection. CI/CT/CD pipelines provide rapid feedback to developers, enabling them to quickly address any issues that arise. This continuous feedback loop leads to faster iterations and a more efficient development cycle for the organization. Feedback comes from tool dashboards or chat tools. The pipeline also automates the entire deployment. Manual software deployment is prone to human error. When an organization automates the steps leading up to a release, it can ensure that both the code and deployment process work correctly. When developers, QA engineers, technical writers, tech support or other team members find a defect, they can rely on the pipeline to automate a rollback to the previous code version. CI/CT/CD pipelines also enable another safeguard against problems in production: feature flags. Feature flags are parts of the codebase that control the release of new application features to a subset of clients. With feature flags, developers can hide functions within the application's source code until the feature is ready for selective or broad use. Feature flags can deploy features in a small subset of users for canary testing. If those users experience any issues, the organization can prevent or roll back the deployment. Feature flags provide unparalleled control over the deployment from the application itself. Third-party tools, such as LaunchDarkly, enable developers to release features to targeted users, conduct A/B testing and gradually roll out new features. Flagsmith, an open source feature flagging and remote configuration service, is another option. Flagsmith can be self-hosted or a managed service. Both tools integrate with popular CI/CD offerings. The contents of a CI/CD pipeline