Is continuous testing in DevOps worth the effort?

Application testing isn't an optional process. Customers often have a choice of what application to use, and they'll make that choice quickly when confronted with software that's riddled with defects.

One way to address this harsh reality is with continuous testing. DevOps teams that successfully adopt continuous testing can derive long- and short-term benefits, including quicker application releases, less re-work for fixing defects and a more manageable test execution schedule.

Continuous integration (CI) and continuous deployment (CD) do not work alone. Those processes need to work alongside continuous testing (CT). This ensures that applications release with a defined level of quality and customer experience. The ability to attract new customers and to keep existing ones requires quality, low-defect application releases.

CT might be tedious, but it is no different than organizing and strategizing for any testing type, including manual or automated. It takes time to build a CT test suite, establish an execution routine and analyze the results for errors. Errors will then need to be fixed and retested. With CT, the noteworthy difference is when and how often test suites are executed.

How continuous testing in DevOps works Continuous testing in DevOps executes tests at all stages of the development lifecycle in a continual pattern -- from the start of coding through to deployment. The goal is not to replace system, performance, integration or even functional testing. Those are still necessary to check for defects that automated unit tests cannot detect. CT, however, reduces the scope of other testing efforts. CT enables application testing to be executed when code is checked in, merged to the main branch or included in a build process. With CT, there is no longer a specific testing phase. CT test suites can be manual, such as a smoke test suite. They can also undergo automated or manual regression, performance, system or integration tests. The QA testing team executes manual and automated regression suites continuously during development. In the same manner, DevOps engineers responsible for testing create automated unit test-type suites that are executed when code is checked into a build. Every time any code is merged or checked into the main codebase, the DevOps team triggers an automated test execution of the CT test suite. DevOps and QA roles work together to create automated unit and acceptance test suites for CT. They may be written in an automated test tool or within the code using a unit testing framework. CT tests must report failures without needing manual intervention. Ideally, they will identify the code component causing the failure. The more technical the CT test, the less time will be necessary for manual analysis of test failures to determine if the reported failures are defects. Aligning DevOps and CT pays off in the long run by eliminating testing effort that interrupts the coding-to-release flow. Unless there is a sudden load of failures and defects, there should be little interruption to the CI/CD flow.

How continuous is continuous testing? Developers might check in code up to 20 times per day. Each code check-in triggers the DevOps CT test execution. Continuous testing that involves QA testing happens daily. QA testers may divide the smoke, regression and other manual or automated test suites while tracking execution and status. QA testers test new code in user stories and then move on to execute continuous testing suites. Automated test suites, for example, may run daily, while the complex manual test cases execute during the development cycle. It is not necessary to separate times for regression testing, as it's done continuously during the development-to-release cycle. CT involves creating a test plan or strategy that lets the QA team work on new feature testing, defect verification and continuous regression. When they are maintained and easily analyzed for errors, automated test suites save QA testers time. DevOps and QA testers can work together to move or create as much automation as possible within the DevOps CT suites. In this scenario, test execution and analysis automatically occur multiple times per day.