Infrastructure-as-code tools advance platform evolution

Platform engineering has shifted how IT organizations approach infrastructure as code, prompting tool vendors to rework their products.

The shift from DevOps to platform engineering teams began more than five years ago at large companies with bleeding-edge skill sets, such as Intuit, as separate teams emerged to manage complex IT automation platforms and create golden paths to production on behalf of application developers. As this practice has gone mainstream, infrastructure-as-code tools that began with a focus on individual development teams instead have become part of these internal development platforms (IDPs).

Infrastructure-as-code tools introduced in the last two years -- such as Terraform Stacks, Pulumi for Platform Teams and IDP, Harness Infrastructure as Code Management (IaCM), and products from startups -- added fresh ways to standardize, centralize and automatically generate infrastructure code and configuration data. For example, while previous IaC tools were often managed using versioning systems such as Git that were familiar to developers for application code, newer tools present visual interfaces and private registries friendlier to platform engineering teams focused exclusively on infrastructure.

"There is a recognition that this is an area where you need subject matter expertise that your typical developer doesn't have," said Paul Delory, an analyst at Gartner. "In an ideal scenario, I wouldn't want developers writing Terraform code. I don't want a developer to even know Terraform exists. I want to push the infrastructure stuff down to the infrastructure specialists and then build a platform on top that meets the user where they are, with an appropriate level of cognitive burden."

Harness update wrangles Terraform, OpenTofu The latest example of this trend in infrastructure-as-code management came this week from Harness, which updated IaCM with a new module registry and workspace templates. In the infrastructure-as-code realm -- specifically for Terraform and its open source fork, OpenTofu, the two engines supported by Harness IaCM -- modules and workspaces refer to different ways of working with groups of infrastructure manifests, which are declarative lists of computing resources. Modules group together separate but related infrastructure objects, while workspaces encompass both configuration and state files for manifests. Terraform and OpenTofu offer free public module registries. Private registries are also hosted by vendors such as GitLab, Spacelift and HashiCorp in its Cloud Platform and Terraform Enterprise edition. Harness IaCM, which first shipped in 2024, includes software delivery pipelines that users can templatize for consistent IaC workflows. Workspace templates can similarly spin up consistent, standardized infrastructure stacks without requiring separate coding, across both Terraform and OpenTofu. Harness IaCM can plug into the vendor's broader IDP, bringing it into the same platform with which customers might already be working. One small platform engineering team turned to Harness IaCM after HashiCorp's controversial move to a Business Source License in 2023, to replace Terraform Cloud as an infrastructure-as-code control plane. "[Harness IaCM] came about at the time when HashiCorp took everything Business Source License and then started trying to really heavily monetize Terraform Cloud, so it was auspicious timing," said John Maynard, director of platform engineering at mobile gaming company PlayQ, based in Santa Monica, Calif. John Maynard John Maynard As a small team of three engineers -- including Maynard -- the PlayQ platform team preferred IaCM's pricing approach, according to the number of successfully executed terraform apply commands to pricing per managed resource from HashiCorp and at higher tiers of pricing for concurrent Terraform runs from other competitors. The fact that IaCM can manage both Terraform and OpenTofu also helped during PlayQ's recent migration between them. Technically, Maynard's team also liked Harness' event-driven pipelines that spin up and down on the fly. "Instead of one pipeline for every little piece of infrastructure that we wrote across all our environments, now we can say, 'We want to update production, here's a versioned copy of our IaC for production,' and it's going to [use infrastructure as code to provision] the pipeline environment," Maynard said. Workspace templates will help make that "meta infrastructure as code" for IaCM pipelines more consistent and easier to manage, he said.