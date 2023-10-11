Terraform Registry TOS change stokes open source ire

Backers of the effort to fork HashiCorp Terraform in the wake of the vendor's pivot away from open source licensing called out a recent change to Terraform Registry terms of service as a surreptitious move to block their progress.

The Terraform Registry is a repository of software artifacts that integrate Terraform infrastructure as code with third-party software and services, called providers, as well as pre-packaged Terraform modules, which are containers for multiple infrastructure-as-code resources that are used together. These components, contributed over the nearly 10 years of Terraform's existence by community projects and software partners, are widely used and key to integrating the tool into enterprise IT environments.

OpenTofu, originally called OpenTF, was formed after HashiCorp disclosed in August that it would move to a business-source license (BSL) from a purely open source license for future releases of its products, including Terraform. OpenTofu became an official Linux Foundation project in late September, with the goal of an eventual donation to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

Meanwhile, in early September, the CEO of a company listed as an OpenTofu supporter, Cloud Posse, called out another, less widely publicized change by HashiCorp: an updated passage in the terms of service (TOS) for the Terraform Registry.

The passage states: "You may download providers, modules, policy libraries and/or other Services or Content from this website solely for use with, or in support of, HashiCorp Terraform. You may download or copy the Content (and other items displayed on the Services for download) for personal non-commercial use only, provided that you maintain all copyright and other notices contained in such Content."

There isn't a log in the documentation showing when the change was made, but "personal, non-commercial use only" echoes the language used by HashiCorp to describe the new terms of its BSL licensing. And it prompted OpenTofu to fork the Terraform Registry, too, creating the OpenTofu Registry alongside the alpha release of its Terraform code fork this month.

OpenTofu founders stated they believe the TOS change was a direct effort to make it more difficult for their project to succeed.

"HashiCorp has changed the terms of service to not allow even their customers to use their registry unless they use their version of Terraform," said Sebastian Stadil, founder and CEO at Scalr, which markets a remote operations back end for Terraform. "This gives OpenTofu the opportunity to create an open registry for both Terraform and OpenTofu users and draw upon the ideas of everyone to out-innovate HashiCorp."

Terraform Registry fork deepens open source divide Community members and HashiCorp users that were already disenchanted with the BSL change said the Terraform Registry fork only intensified a bad taste in their mouths. "Hashi has implied their registry is now proprietary and not part of the open source offering," said Kyler Middleton, senior principal software engineer at healthcare tech company Veradigm. "This feels very enterprise-y, how large companies can play games with licensing and costs in order to maximize profit." The TOS change "is a low that I thought they would never reach," said Robert Hafner, a past Terraform contributor and author of the book Terraform in Depth. "The fact is, the registry is primarily other people's code, and is basically a thin proxy over GitHub. HashiCorp is making decisions that are, frankly, embarrassing and reputation harming." Another open source project, package management utility Homebrew, officially deprecated elements of Terraform at the core of its software on August 14 due to the licensing change. It has yet to commit to replacing Terraform with OpenTofu, which has significant momentum from other contributors, Hafner said. "Seeing the number of companies working with OpenTofu … has proven that every time HashiCorp tries to make a moat, the OpenTofu team will build a bridge," he said. Some industry watchers, however, see the Terraform Registry fork as a bad sign for OpenTofu. "This additional complexity is likely to hurt the project in the short term at least," said Andi Mann, global CTO and founder of Sageable, a tech advisory and consulting firm in Boulder, Colo. "Ease of deployment is a major decision factor for enterprise CTOs. They are not looking for a science project." A HashiCorp exec interviewed during the lead-up to the annual HashiConf user conference this week declined to comment specifically on the OpenTofu project, but reiterated the company's stance that the overall impact of the change has been minimal. "For the majority of use cases, and users and customers, there's no impact, and also for the majority of our partners," said Meghan Liese, vice president of product marketing at HashiCorp. "We have a lot of partners who have already reached out to us in good faith. … Overall, 99% are not impacted by it."