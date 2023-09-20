Linux Foundation ups ante on HashiCorp, hosts Terraform fork

A little over a month after HashiCorp disclosed its intention to change the licensing on its previously open source tools, The Linux Foundation officially entered the fray by bringing a forked version of Terraform into its fold.

The Terraform fork, first known as OpenTF, was renamed OpenTofu this week and officially relaunched as a Linux Foundation project. OpenTF formed in the wake of HashiCorp’s statement of intention to move to a business source license (BSL) for all of its software products on Aug. 10. Since then, the consortium has amassed formal pledges of support from more than 140 corporations and 600 individuals, including 18 full-time engineers committed to maintaining it.

OpenTF organizers had said their goal was to donate the fork to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), of which HashiCorp is a member. A statement from CNCF CTO Chris Aniszczyk in a Linux Foundation press release this week referred to collaboration with CNCF on the project, but didn’t give any details on what that collaboration will look like.

OpenTF organizers previously called on HashiCorp to reverse its licensing decision for Terraform, but with this move, that ship has sailed.

“We’d love to see them join OpenTofu,” said Sebastian Stadil, founder and CEO at Scalr, one of the founding members of OpenTF, when asked if it’s too late for HashiCorp to reverse its decision now. “We welcome all contributors to the community.”