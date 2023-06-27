HashiCorp Vault to expand in DevSecOps with BluBracket buy

HashiCorp Vault users will be able to scan for secrets in DevSecOps pipelines and bring them into their existing secrets management process once the vendor folds in IP from a startup it acquired this week.

HashiCorp expects to integrate BluBracket's secrets scanning into its HashiCorp Vault secrets management product later this year, according to a press release. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

A majority of BluBracket's employees, including Prakash Linga, BluBracket co-founder and CEO, will join HashiCorp. While it was not disclosed how many employees there are, BluBracket's LinkedIn profile says it has 14 employees. The company was founded in 2019 and has raised $12 million in series A funding, according to the same profile page.

"With HashiCorp Vault, we've been doing a lot to manage the storage of secrets, managing their lifecycle and making those secrets available to applications and to people," said James Bayer, HashiCorp's senior vice president of R&D for the Secure product line, in a video chat with Linga posted by HashiCorp in a blog announcing the acquisition. "But we've never had the capability to discover and find secrets and then import them into Vault."

There are other options here … firms may choose to align the secrets scanning capability with their DevOps pipeline tooling, rather than their secrets management tooling. Andrew VezinaChief information security officer, Equitable Bank

While this represents more choice for HashiCorp Enterprise customers, it also presents a potential dilemma. Other vendors also offer secrets scanning products and services, such as Microsoft's Defender for Cloud and GitHub Actions Secrets in GitHub Enterprise.

"Most firms do not scan for secrets currently, but as they get to the maturity where this is identified as a need, it is smart for Hashicorp to give them an option that easily integrates into Vault," said Andrew Vezina, chief information security officer at Equitable Bank in Toronto. "There are other options here, though -- firms may choose to align the secrets scanning capability with their DevOps pipeline tooling, rather than their secrets management tooling."

Equitable Bank recently adopted HashiCorp Boundary Enterprise along with Vault but has yet to settle on a secrets scanning tool. Ultimately, it may be easier to leave secrets scanning to tools already present in DevOps pipelines, such as static code analysis, container security and software composition analysis utilities, Vezina said.

"It seems simpler to implement secrets scanning using the tools that are already performing scans of source code and then just refer the findings to the IAM team for onboarding to the secrets management solution," he said.