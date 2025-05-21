How to choose a cloud key management service

Encryption is a functional requirement for a significant number of cloud deployments to keep sensitive data out of the hands of malicious actors. Key management has historically been a cumbersome headache to set up and manage, but this has changed dramatically in the cloud.

Cloud key management involves a service hosted in the cloud where keys are managed and maintained. Known as key management services (KMS), these provide centralized, secure control over the encryption keys that protect sensitive data across cloud environments.

KMS offerings ensure cryptographic keys are generated, stored, rotated and retired according to best practices and regulatory requirements -- all while enabling secure encryption, decryption and access control processes. These services also support critical functions such as auditability, disaster recovery and integration with cloud-native services, ultimately strengthening an organization's overall security posture.

Choosing the best KMS for your organization requires an understanding of each cloud service provider's (CSP) approach, capabilities and interoperability. Many organizations use the KMS features and capabilities within their respective CSP rather than handling keys themselves.

Let's explore some leading KMS CSP options and how to choose the right one for your organization.

CSP key management in the cloud options Each leading CSP -- AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle -- has its own KMS available. AWS Key Management Service AWS KMS offers seamless integration with AWS services -- including S3, Elastic Block Store, Relational Database Service and Lambda. It has a variety of key management options, including customer-managed keys and AWS-managed keys, as well as external keys via other key stores, such as AWS CloudHSM (hardware security module) or External Key Store. AWS KMS offers yearly automatic key rotation and granular identity and access management (IAM) policies for key usage, multi-region key replication for high availability and global apps, and FIPS 140-2 validated endpoints for compliance needs. Azure Key Vault Azure Key Vault can easily manage both keys and secrets -- such as certificates and passwords -- in one service. It integrates with Azure managed identities for secure, passwordless access and supports bring your own key (BYOK) and hold your own key (HYOK) models. BYOK is for key import directly into the cloud; HYOK is for keys stored elsewhere being used in cloud services through APIs. Key Vault also offers HSM options with Key Vault Managed HSM, which offers a fully isolated, standards-compliant HSM pool, and HSM-backed keys available with Key Vault Premium. Other capabilities include soft delete and purge protection to guard against accidental or malicious deletion. Google Cloud Key Management Service Google Cloud KMS supports symmetric and asymmetric key cryptography, with automatic rotation or scheduled rotation for keys and IAM fine-grained permissions for key access. Stronger key management capabilities include integration with Cloud HSM for hardware-backed key storage; Cloud External Key Manager for integration of customer-controlled keys outside of Google infrastructure; and a key ring organization feature to group keys by application, environment or team. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Vault OCI Vault supports both software-protected keys and HSM-protected keys, as well as key versioning and automatic key rotation features. It also offers full integration with Oracle Database, Autonomous Database and Object Storage services. Vault also supports BYOK from on-premises HSMs and key export capabilities, with highly granular audit logs for all key access and management actions. Other KMS products Some CSP-agnostic key management options available include the following: HashiCorp Vault. While not cloud-native, HashiCorp Vault is cloud-agnostic and can run in any environment. This service offers dynamic secrets -- for example, database credentials on demand, an encryption-as-a-service API for applications to encrypt and decrypt without storing keys, and strong access control policies using access control lists and identity-based access. HashiCorp also has a variety of plugins for different cloud services and applications, making integration somewhat easier.

