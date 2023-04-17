What is Microsoft Azure Key Vault?

Microsoft Azure Key Vault is a cloud-based security service offered by Microsoft as part of its Azure platform. It provides a secure and centralized storage solution for cryptographic keys and secrets, such as passwords, certificates and keys used for encryption.

Azure Key Vault allows organizations to securely store and manage sensitive information, such as application secrets and cryptographic keys, in a way that is easily accessible to authorized users and applications. This allows organizations to enhance their IT security and reduce the risk of data breaches.

Neither applications nor Microsoft have direct access to keys. Instead, users grant permissions for their own and third-party applications to use the keys as needed.