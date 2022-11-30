Compare Azure Key Vault vs. Kubernetes Secrets

Whether you're authenticating to an application, an application is authenticating to a platform or overall authorization is required, you need a way to manage and handle secrets. The last thing that you want to do is store a secret in plain text on GitHub.

To avoid a major mishap, let's look at what secrets are and how to handle them with Kubernetes, as well as a step-by-step tutorial on how to use Key Vault for Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS).

What are secrets? Regardless of if it's sensitive or not, anything can be considered a secret. Typically, secrets include passwords or API keys. They can also be usernames and any other type of plain-text data such as a parameter, an environment variable and so on. Secrets are anything that you don't want to be seen by the naked eye or to appear in logs. For example, say you're using a CI/CD pipeline, such as GitHub Actions. There's a way to store environment variables in the YAML pipeline itself, but doing so would mean anyone could go in and make changes. Instead, you decide to use a GitHub Secret to store a username; that way, you ensure that it'll always stay the same. Figure 1. Secrets are stored in a variety of ways such as on a platform or system, in a specific product -- like HashiCorp Vault -- or anywhere else that has encryption at rest. If you use a password manager, that product stores passwords and encrypts them at rest. This method of storing secrets is typically called a secrets manager. In a production environment, it's all about the data that's encrypted, what encryption the stored secret is using and if it's encrypted while in transit from the secrets manager to the desired location.

Deliver secrets to Kubernetes Whether it's a product's direct focus or a feature inside of a product or platform, there are a lot of ways to store and manage secrets for both cloud and on-premises environments. There are two primary methods, standard Kubernetes Secrets and cloud specific products like Azure Key Vault. Kubernetes Secrets By default, Kubernetes has a way to create, store and deliver Secrets to Pods. The problem with Kubernetes Secrets is that it uses the OPAQUE Protocol, which, by default, stores secrets as plain text. Also, there are two ways to create secrets: from the command line using kubectl or via Kubernetes manifests. With either option, you have to pass values to secrets in plain text. With Kubernetes manifests, the configurations are base64 format encoded, which means the secrets aren't encrypted in a Kubernetes manifest either. Anywhere that you save Kubernetes manifest will be in plain text, which will end up being a security concern. Azure Key Vault A cloud-based tool, such as Azure Key Vault, is a more secure method to store secrets. All cloud providers have a secrets manager that foundationally does the same thing, such as AWS Secrets Manager and Google Cloud Secret Manager. With Azure Key Vault specifically, secrets are stored encrypted at rest and use the Secrets Store CSI Driver so Kubernetes can use Key Vault. Key Vault acts as the source of truth for the secrets and Pods can use those secrets in Kubernetes manifests.