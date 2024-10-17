HashiCorp Vault scalability updates target big enterprises

BOSTON -- HashiCorp Vault updates this week reflected the vendor's large enterprise ambitions amid its pending acquisition by IBM.

HashiCorp Vault version 1.18, which reached general availability this month, featured updates to its underlying Raft database that make the security automation software work faster and more reliably. One change was an update to how Raft behaves in failure mode when a new leader server must be elected. In the past, network partitions in the Vault environment could cause a blip in connectivity during this process.

"Not an issue if you're [using] a low-scale cluster, but it can be an issue if you're doing tens of thousands of requests a second, and all of a sudden you're offline for a few seconds," said Armon Dadgar, HashiCorp co-founder and CTO, during a keynote presentation at HashiConf 24 this week.

Similarly, another Raft update, adaptive overload protection, makes HashiCorp Vault more flexible in how much concurrency it allows for requests based on available resources in the environment, and queues requests it can't accommodate. This means Vault clusters can perform faster and tolerate being overloaded with requests at high scale.

"We're on [HashiCorp] Consul for the secrets engine, the back end for Vault," said Dale Ragan, principal software design engineer at SAP Concur, in an interview with TechTarget Editorial this week. "We're going to be moving over to Raft. … [Adaptive overload protection] is some of the maturity I was looking for as we're starting to make that adjustment."

SAP Concur's switch from Consul to Raft will reduce the number of separate moving parts engineers must manage. But adaptive overload protection will be necessary in an environment where, each hour, 2,100 public key infrastructure (PKI) certificates are signed, 8,000 secrets retrieved, and between 12 and 14 database credentials automatically rotated, according to Ragan.

"Our biggest issue when we first started putting Vault out and using it [for] a wider audience … was just being DDoSed by our engineers," Ragan said.

Dale Ragan (right), principal software design engineer at SAP Concur, speaks with HashiCorp CTO Armon Dadgar during a keynote presentation at HashiConf 24.

HCP Vault Radar moves to public beta The HashiCorp Cloud Platform version of Vault also received some attention from the company this week with the public beta release of HCP Vault Radar, based on HashiCorp's acquisition of BluBracket last year. This release of the secrets scanning utility includes new integrations with code repositories and CI/CD pipelines to detect and prevent secrets from being exposed via commits, pushes, pull requests and merge requests during the early stages of application development. It also verifies whether secrets found in scans are valid with Vault secret correlation and offers remediation guides to remove secrets when they're found in places they shouldn't be. The HCP Vault Radar beta also includes support for self-managed agents that can run on premises or within a private cloud and send only metadata to HCP. Given this support for on-premises agents, big Vault Enterprise customers such as Adobe are considering dipping a toe in HCP with Vault Radar. "[It's] a pervasive problem, I think, for all organizations. … We have this Vault secrets management system. But are we covering everything? And where are our blind spots?" said Tyler Jacobsen, director of cloud operations and engineering at Adobe, during a HashiConf 24 presentation. "The way that they've architected [Vault Radar] having the agent and not sending any [sensitive] data, I like that," Jacobsen added in an interview following the session. "That eliminates that barrier to entry a bit." There are many alternative products available from other vendors that scan for exposed secrets in code and containers, including secret scanning built into GitHub and CI/CD pipeline tools. But the way Vault Radar hooks into multiple early stages of the development process was of interest to another Vault Enterprise customer, LPL Financial. LPL also uses Prisma Cloud's infrastructure as code security scanning tool, which can test during the CI/CD process for security misconfigurations developers might make when using Terraform modules, but Vault Radar scans for exposed secrets when those Terraform modules are first created. "You reuse Terraform modules, just like any other library," said Ashish Gupta, vice president of information security operations at the financial services company in San Diego, during a HashiConf 24 presentation. "If you take care of the security configuration in that library, nobody else has to think about it and fix it. … [By contrast,] we have something like Log4j, for example -- one security misconfiguration there, and the whole world is impacted." Tyler Jacobsen (left), director of cloud operations and engineering at Adobe, speaks with HashiCorp field CTO Jake Lundberg during a breakout presentation at HashiConf 24.