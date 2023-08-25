OpenTF begins HashiCorp Terraform fork, pledges donation

Fallout continued this week over HashiCorp's decision to convert its products from an open source to a Business Source License, as a group of vendors and individual contributors said it has begun work on a fork of the Terraform infrastructure as code tool.

HashiCorp's Terraform has been a focus of especially intense controversy since HashiCorp disclosed the planned licensing change Aug. 10. Within days, vendors such as Scalr, Spacelift and Env0 had spearheaded the creation of OpenTF and the publication of a manifesto calling on HashiCorp to revert the tool back to an open source license.

While HashiCorp officials did not name any companies in the blog post about the license change, they alluded to HashiCorp competitors that had taken open source code to sell products, but hadn't contributed back. In response, OpenTF members said they had attempted to contribute to HashiCorp Terraform, but their pull requests had been ignored or rejected, especially after the company revamped its contribution review process in 2021.

Since OpenTF's formation, 100 companies, 10 projects and 400 individuals have pledged their time and resources to their effort, according to a post this week on the group's website. While organizers had initially emphasized that the best-case scenario was a change of heart by HashiCorp, no such reversal has occurred, prompting the group to begin work on a fork. The code repository for the fork has not been published but will become available in the next one to two weeks, according to the post.

"We completed all documents required for OpenTF to become part of the Linux Foundation with the end goal of having OpenTF as part of Cloud Native Computing Foundation," the post reads. "By making a foundation responsible for the project, we will ensure the tool stays truly open-source and vendor-neutral."

Four companies have pledged the equivalent of 14 full-time engineers (FTEs) to the project, and that number is expected to double in the coming weeks, according to the post.

"To give you some perspective, Terraform was effectively maintained by about 5 FTEs from HashiCorp in the last 2 years," according to the post. "If you don't believe us, look at their repository."

HashiCorp has not disclosed that specific number but has cited staffing issues as the cause of delays in Terraform contribution reviews in 2021.

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) is open to potential contribution of the Terraform fork, according to an Aug. 25 post in an online forum by its CTO Chris Aniszczyk.

"Awesome to see how enthusiastic this community is!" Aniszczyk wrote. "We at the [Linux Foundation] are excited to work with the wider community to bring them under neutral governance like our many other foundations/projects. On the CNCF side, we welcome an application through the official processes when they are a bit further along with establishing their initial governance."