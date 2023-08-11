HashiCorp open source change targets competitors

HashiCorp open source is no more. The company is moving to a business source license for all its products.

The company pledged that users of its community edition software and partners that have contributed to projects such as Terraform providers will not be affected by the change. The move -- from a Mozilla Public License v2.0 (MPL 2.0) to a Business Source License (BSL) v1.1 on future releases of HashiCorp products -- is an effort to crack down on competitors who use its source code for commercial purposes, according to Armon Dadgar, co-founder and CTO, in a blog post Thursday.

"We believe commercial open source models need to evolve for the ecosystem to continue providing open, freely available software," Dadgar wrote. "Vendors who provide competitive services built on our community products will no longer be able to incorporate future releases, bug fixes or security patches contributed to our products."

HashiCorp did not name any of these vendors in the blog post or in an accompanying FAQ. Most of the statements that company reps made were an effort to reassure customers and partners that the license change will not adversely affect them.

"Our first goal with this change is to minimize the impact to our community, partners and customers," Dadgar wrote. "We will continue to publish source code and updates for HashiCorp products to our GitHub repository and distribution channels."

End users will be able to copy, modify and redistribute the code, and partners can continue to build integrations, "except where providing a competitive offering to HashiCorp," according to Dadgar’s post.

HashiCorp isn't the first open core company to adjust its license in this way -- the BSL was developed by MySQL co-founders, one of whom also co-founded MariaDB, which uses BSL. Couchbase adopted BSL in 2021. Vendors including Confluent, MongoDB, Elastic and Redis Labs have moved to similar source-available licenses, in part in response to competition from cloud vendors such as AWS. Red Hat also stirred controversy last month when it altered the way it makes Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) source code available to developers and users.

This change for HashiCorp follows its fiscal first quarter 2024 earnings report in early June, where executives adjusted revenue guidance for the year downward, citing slowing growth.