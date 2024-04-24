Experts: IBM buy could change HashiCorp open source equation

IBM will acquire HashiCorp for $6.5 billion, sparking debate among IT pros about how the parent company of Red Hat might approach a new subsidiary's open source issues.

HashiCorp was seeking buyers last month, according to a Bloomberg report; this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that IBM was nearing an acquisition of the cloud-native infrastructure software company. IBM confirmed those reports with a press release shortly after market close on Wednesday saying it will acquire HashiCorp for $35 per share, for a total of $6.5 billion.

IBM plans to integrate HashiCorp's products into Red Hat, watsonx, data security, IT automation and Consulting, according to the press release.

"For example, the powerful combination of Red Hat's Ansible Automation Platform's configuration management and Terraform's automation will simplify provisioning and configuration of applications across hybrid cloud environments," the release stated.

The Wall Street Journal had predicted that the deal would likely be worth more than HashiCorp's current market capitalization of $4.9 billion, calling it "a relatively small bite for IBM, which has a market capitalization of about $170 billion."

This news comes in the wake of a tumultuous nine months for HashiCorp. Founded in 2012, the company went public in late 2021, but has lost more than 50% of its stock value since then, according to Google Finance. In a bid to fund its product development, in August 2023 HashiCorp shifted to a Business Source License (BSL) for all future releases of its products. This led to open source forks of its Terraform infrastructure-as-code tool and Vault security automation product, as well as a recent public dispute with the Linux Foundation's OpenTofu project that forked Terraform.

IBM's announcement of the deal did not mention whether it plans to return HashiCorp's products to an open source license. But IBM CFO James J. Kavanaugh said in the IBM earnings call Wednesday that there's plenty of room to grow HashiCorp's revenues -- 70% of which come from customers in the U.S. -- via IBM's global sales force.

"To put this in perspective, only about 20% of the Forbes Global 2000 are HashiCorp customers and just a quarter of HashiCorp customers results in more than $100,000 annual recurring revenue, underscoring the opportunity to better monetize and upsell their products," Kavanaugh said.

HashiCorp's Infrastructure Cloud, a repackaging of its SaaS services unveiled Monday, is intended to start capturing more revenue and expand its customer base, said Tim Crawford, CIO strategic adviser at Avoa, a research and advisory services firm in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif.

"HashiCorp is leaving a lot of money on the table and has significant potential beyond their existing success," he said. "They know it, but have struggled to capture it."