AWS launches virtual servers with custom Intel Xeon 6 chips

AWS this week launched its Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) R8i and R8i-flex instances -- new virtual servers powered by custom Intel Xeon 6 processors.

The eighth-generation instances promise 15% price performance gains and 2.5 times more memory bandwidth compared with previous Intel-outfitted instances.

The customized Xeon chips are available on only AWS and feature DDR5 7200MTps memory operating at up to 3.9 GHz, according to AWS. Intel said that firepower will offer flexibility that minimizes the need for specialized accelerators. The chips also provide built-in AI acceleration with integrated Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX), delivering up to two times AI inference and machine learning performance gains. Intel introduced its Xeon 6 processors for the data center in April.

While Intel declined to provide specifics on Xeon 6 customization, a spokesperson said the company worked closely with AWS to optimize performance and software implementation.

"Beyond the hardware itself, we worked across the system stack covering firmware, hypervisors, virtualization layers and software frameworks to ensure that these capabilities are fully optimized and accessible to cloud workloads," the spokesperson said via email.

Matt Kimball, vice president and principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, said the offerings will be attractive to enterprise customers.

"If I were an IT professional, the decision to stay on R7i or migrate to R8i would be a no-brainer," he said in an email. "The Granite Rapids architecture has been greatly improved over previous generations to deliver great performance for latency-sensitive workloads."