FuriosaAI to fuel LG Exaone LLM: Is it a challenge to Nvidia?

Seoul-based chip startup FuriosaAI is looking to threaten Nvidia's data center AI chip dominance and has scored its first major contract -- powering LG's Exaone large language model.

LG AI Research will offer FuriosaAI's RNGD chip-powered servers to enterprise customers across electronics, finance, telecommunications and biotechnology for LLMs.

FuriosaAI's RNGD chip, a neural processing unit, is designed to support LLMs and other deep learning models on the inference side, rather than training. Inference uses trained models to make predictions.

RNGD is based on tensor contraction processor architecture and is manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s 5 nm process node. The company claims that RNGD achieves 2.25 times better per-watt performance for inference over GPUs, which have become the most popular processors for AI workloads.

"I think FuriosaAI is smart to go after the inference market as its primary target ... It is far more open and lucrative than the training market," said Matt Kimball, vice president and principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, in an interview.

Nvidia's hold on data center Toppling GPU juggernaut Nvidia is easier said than done. Nvidia enjoyed a 98% data center GPU market share in 2023, according to Silicon Analysts. Competitors claiming performance wins over Nvidia's hardware still have a mountain to climb -- Nvidia's popular CUDA software helps the company maintain its comfortable grip on AI workloads. GPU challenges from AMD and Intel have done little to loosen that grip. "Training is dominated by Nvidia GPUs and CUDA, with AMD showing potential to eat some of that share on the enterprise side," Kimball said. "Does [FuriosaAI's RNGD] pose a threat to Nvidia? I don't think so. ... RNGD seems to have scored in its niche area." Nvidia leads in the inference market with its A100, H100, L4, L40 and Blackwell GPUs. But the inference side is more diverse, with competition from Google using custom-built TPU v4i chips, Amazon with in-house Inferentia chips, Intel CPUs, AMD, Qualcomm and several startup chipmakers.