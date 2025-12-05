AWS AI Factories target hybrid cloud AI infrastructure

AWS rolled out AI Factories this week, entering a crowded market for hybrid cloud AI infrastructure against stiff competition.

AI Factories are similar to AWS Dedicated Local Zones, but bundle in AI-specific hardware, including UltraServers with AWS Trainium chips or Nvidia GPUs, along with access to AWS services such as SageMaker and Bedrock. They are also similar to products available from Oracle, HPE, Lenovo, Broadcom, IBM/Red Hat and Dell, to name a few.

"Effectively, AWS AI Factories operate like a private AWS region, letting customers leverage their own data center space and power capacity that they've already acquired," said AWS CEO Matt Garman during a keynote presentation at the annual AWS re:Invent conference this week. "It helps them with … maintaining the security and reliability that you get from AWS while also meeting stringent compliance and sovereignty requirements."

While it's clear that data sovereignty and cost concerns are driving some enterprises to set up AI infrastructure on-premises, it's less obvious how AWS will distinguish itself in this market, according to industry analysts.

"AWS is acknowledging that for many enterprises, data is hybrid, and AWS's announcement is a realization that enterprise customers are struggling with the dilemma, 'Do we bring the AI to the data, or the data to the AI?'" said Steven Dickens, CEO and principal analyst at HyperFrame Research. "But on-premises vendors such as Dell, Lenovo and HPE are all focused on on-premises AI factories and have been for two years."

Meanwhile, another analyst wondered whether AWS can match the professional services capacity of enterprise data center infrastructure competitors.

"You need boots on the ground to install and maintain hardware at customer data centers," said Larry Carvalho, principal consultant at RobustCloud. "Amazon does have partners that can install Outposts, but there may be some customers who would prefer to have Amazon own that responsibility for AI Factories."

AWS PR did not respond to requests for comment on AI Factories professional services capacity as of press time.

Matt Garman