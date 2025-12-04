HPE Discover Barcelona 2025 unveils AI networking advances

HPE has been a busy bee with a push for "cross-pollination" between its AIOps platforms.

Months after closing its acquisition of Juniper, HPE announced it has simplified IT operations with HPE Aruba Networking Central and HPE Juniper Networking Mist by creating a dual platform. The ultimate goal is to unify the two AIOps platforms through what an HPE executive refers to as "cross-pollination" of capabilities, enabled by microservices, from one platform onto another, and work toward a self-driving network.

"Dual platform design lets our customers choose their preferred control point, whether it is Mist or Aruba Central, and switch seamlessly between platforms as their needs evolve with no new hardware involved in that decision," said Rami Rahim, president and general manager of the HPE networking business, in a press briefing.

However, a true self-driving network that is intelligent enough to automatically adjust to various conditions to reduce performance degradations and outages is still far off but it is getting incrementally closer with integrated AI technologies, specifically agentic AI, according to Jim Frey, a principal analyst at Omdia.

"Both the Juniper and Aruba teams were making progress in this direction independently, and now they can put the best of their AI capabilities together to accelerate progress," said Frey.

This incremental sharing of existing AI capabilities across Aruba Central and Juniper Mist includes:

Mist's Large Experience Model will now be available in Aruba Central.

Aruba Networking's agentic mesh technology will be available for Mist, which will enhance anomaly detection and root-cause analysis.

Mist will adopt the organizational insight and global Network Operations Center views from Aruba Central for a unified UX.

New WiFi-7 access point models will work across Aruba Central and Juniper Mist, aiding buyer protection.

"It is encouraging to see these integrations, but the company has a long journey ahead of it. Ultimately, the company may have to commit to one platform in favor of the other in order to maintain its pace of innovation," said Shamus McGillicuddy, vice president of research at Enterprise Management Associates.