AWS re:Invent 2025 signals a shift in multi-cloud networking

The most dominant theme from AWS re:Invent 2025, as expected, focused on AI. Discussions centered on new AI services, an agent development platform environment, code translators and more. But, over in the corner, out of the limelight but not unworthy of note, were several announcements related to enterprise networking.

AWS brought forward new capabilities, both large and small, that will drive a pivotal shift in how enterprises approach cloud and multi-cloud connectivity. These developments underscore the growing importance of seamless, secure and efficient networking services in enabling digital transformation.

The multi-cloud elephant in the room For much of AWS's history, it opted against the idea that customers needed to collaborate with other cloud providers for services. This was despite the fact that most enterprises use two or more cloud providers on a consistent basis, leading to a whole niche industry devoted to making multi-cloud connectivity practical and consistent. However, at AWS re:Invent 2025, AWS was more open to multi-cloud than ever after years of resistance. It was a talking point during the announcement of AWS Interconnect, a new family of managed network services designed to simplify private connectivity to and across cloud environments. The flagship offering, Interconnect - multicloud, was launched in collaboration with Google Cloud's Cross-Cloud Interconnect. This service enables enterprises to establish private, high-speed, MACsec-encrypted connections between VPCs in AWS and Google Cloud regions through a fully managed provisioning process that completes in minutes. Key features of Interconnect - multicloud include the following: Quad-redundant infrastructure. Used for high availability, with pre-provisioned capacity across separate physical buildings.

Used for high availability, with pre-provisioned capacity across separate physical buildings. 99.99% uptime. Ensures reliability on the AWS portion of the connection.

Ensures reliability on the AWS portion of the connection. Open specification for multi-cloud networking. Published on GitHub, which enables other cloud providers to adopt the architecture. This new offering eliminates the need for customers to procure and manage their own circuits, routers, cross-connects or third-party fabrics, significantly reducing supply chain and operational complexity. By shifting routing, failover and provisioning into a cloud-operated model, AWS plans to deliver hyperscale-grade resiliency as a shared service, making it accessible even to organizations with limited networking expertise.

Simplifying cloud access connectivity The second piece of the Interconnect family, Interconnect – last mile, aims at simplifying the effort and cost of establishing network access to cloud-based VPCs from premises locations. The focus is on making this process a straightforward service request within the AWS Console, providing flexible connectivity between 1-100 gigabits per second (Gbps). The heavy lifting, such as configuring virtual LANs, autonomous system numbers and Border Gateway Protocol peering, will be orchestrated through integrated, automated provisioning coordination between AWS and the local business ISP. The first partner working with AWS is Lumen, but AWS is publishing a standard API for any local service provider to adopt it.

Accelerating hybrid networking AWS also announced several broader enhancements to hybrid networking, making it faster and easier to deploy. Key updates include site-to-site VPNs and direct site-to-site VPNs. Site-to-site VPNs. Supports speeds of up to 5 Gbps, paving the path for faster data transfers between on-premises and cloud environments. Direct site-to-site VPN. Integrates with Eero devices to simplify distributed site management and improve disaster recovery capabilities. These advancements are particularly relevant for those managing hybrid environments, as they reduce the time and effort required to establish secure, high-speed connections between on-premises infrastructure and cloud resources.