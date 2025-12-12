Getty Images/iStockphoto
AWS re:Invent 2025 signals a shift in multi-cloud networking
AWS re:Invent 2025 introduced Interconnect - multicloud, a platform aimed at simplifying multi-cloud and hybrid networking and enabling secure, high-speed connectivity.
The most dominant theme from AWS re:Invent 2025, as expected, focused on AI. Discussions centered on new AI services, an agent development platform environment, code translators and more. But, over in the corner, out of the limelight but not unworthy of note, were several announcements related to enterprise networking.
AWS brought forward new capabilities, both large and small, that will drive a pivotal shift in how enterprises approach cloud and multi-cloud connectivity. These developments underscore the growing importance of seamless, secure and efficient networking services in enabling digital transformation.
The multi-cloud elephant in the room
For much of AWS's history, it opted against the idea that customers needed to collaborate with other cloud providers for services. This was despite the fact that most enterprises use two or more cloud providers on a consistent basis, leading to a whole niche industry devoted to making multi-cloud connectivity practical and consistent.
However, at AWS re:Invent 2025, AWS was more open to multi-cloud than ever after years of resistance. It was a talking point during the announcement of AWS Interconnect, a new family of managed network services designed to simplify private connectivity to and across cloud environments.
The flagship offering, Interconnect - multicloud, was launched in collaboration with Google Cloud's Cross-Cloud Interconnect. This service enables enterprises to establish private, high-speed, MACsec-encrypted connections between VPCs in AWS and Google Cloud regions through a fully managed provisioning process that completes in minutes.
Key features of Interconnect - multicloud include the following:
- Quad-redundant infrastructure. Used for high availability, with pre-provisioned capacity across separate physical buildings.
- 99.99% uptime. Ensures reliability on the AWS portion of the connection.
- Open specification for multi-cloud networking. Published on GitHub, which enables other cloud providers to adopt the architecture.
This new offering eliminates the need for customers to procure and manage their own circuits, routers, cross-connects or third-party fabrics, significantly reducing supply chain and operational complexity. By shifting routing, failover and provisioning into a cloud-operated model, AWS plans to deliver hyperscale-grade resiliency as a shared service, making it accessible even to organizations with limited networking expertise.
Simplifying cloud access connectivity
The second piece of the Interconnect family, Interconnect – last mile, aims at simplifying the effort and cost of establishing network access to cloud-based VPCs from premises locations. The focus is on making this process a straightforward service request within the AWS Console, providing flexible connectivity between 1-100 gigabits per second (Gbps).
The heavy lifting, such as configuring virtual LANs, autonomous system numbers and Border Gateway Protocol peering, will be orchestrated through integrated, automated provisioning coordination between AWS and the local business ISP.
The first partner working with AWS is Lumen, but AWS is publishing a standard API for any local service provider to adopt it.
Accelerating hybrid networking
AWS also announced several broader enhancements to hybrid networking, making it faster and easier to deploy. Key updates include site-to-site VPNs and direct site-to-site VPNs.
- Site-to-site VPNs. Supports speeds of up to 5 Gbps, paving the path for faster data transfers between on-premises and cloud environments.
- Direct site-to-site VPN. Integrates with Eero devices to simplify distributed site management and improve disaster recovery capabilities.
These advancements are particularly relevant for those managing hybrid environments, as they reduce the time and effort required to establish secure, high-speed connections between on-premises infrastructure and cloud resources.
The path to industry standardization
The partnership with Google Cloud is a strong start, but the true potential of AWS Interconnect - multicloud lies in its ability to integrate with other major cloud providers, such as Microsoft Azure, which has already expressed commitment to join the program in 2026.
With Azure's inclusion, the three major cloud providers will all participate in the Interconnect - multicloud framework, which will cover a significant majority of multi-cloud networking needs in North America. As additional providers adopt the open specification, enterprises will benefit from greater path diversity, improved resiliency and a more fully unified approach to multi-cloud networking.
The full potential of AWS Interconnect - last mile will take longer, as each local service provider must come on board with automated provisioning. AWS hopes its customers -- and eventually the market as a whole -- will drive this process, as local ISPs begin to view the service as a necessary requirement rather than a competitor.
The AWS networking announcements at re:Invent mark a significant evolution, with the potential to reshape how enterprises design and operate cloud access and multi-cloud architectures. By delivering simplified, high-performance connectivity tools, AWS addresses current challenges and sets the stage for a future where multi-cloud networking is as seamless and reliable as single-cloud operations. These innovations represent an opportunity to accelerate digital transformation while reducing complexity and cost for enterprises of all sizes.
Jim Frey covers networking as principal analyst at Omdia.
Omdia is a division of Informa TechTarget. Its analysts have business relationships with technology vendors.