5 video conferencing trends to eye for 2022

The video conferencing industry has long sought to convince the world the technology was ready for prime time and matured to the point where it could handle day-to-day business. Video conferencing found more relevance as a slow movement toward a hybrid and flexible office model began to take shape in recent years as workers and employers realized they can be just as productive at their home workstation as they could be at the office.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, companies were forced to put video conferencing to the test vendors had long asked for. By most accounts, the video platforms passed the test. While the transition from in-person to virtual work wasn't always seamless, workers managed to get their jobs done. The expectation was for video to prove adequate enough to pull through the pandemic, but the technology was so successful that video will continue to play a large part in the everyday work experience even after the pandemic fades away.

With this in mind, let's take a look at the 2022 video conferencing trends driving the market for both vendors and users.

2. Home office upgrades Prior to the pandemic, the biggest trend in video conferencing was huddle rooms. This technology had become manageable and affordable enough to make available to more workers. Companies began to request video implementations in smaller spaces throughout the office, rather than just big meeting rooms, as small teams often contain remote members and need video just as much as the execs in the boardroom. While huddle rooms were a great way to expand the use of video and empower smaller working teams, the implementation focus was entirely on one side of the call. The discussion centered on the camera and equipment in the huddle room itself and whether it can properly frame and capture the people in the huddle room. Remote workers, while creating the need for huddle room systems in the first place, were an afterthought as far as how they look and sound. It was sufficient enough for companies as long as remote workers could simply see and hear what was happening in the huddle room. The pandemic changed priorities regarding visual and audio quality. After a year of bad camera angles, poor lighting and just looking unattractive compared to people with better setups, home workers began to demand better. Fortunately, some employers understood the need for people to look and sound good while working remotely and provided workers a stipend to upgrade their home setup. Video vendors are jumping on the home office upgrade trend by offering kits and bundles for home workers -- generally, a webcam and headset -- as well as new offerings of higher-quality webcams for those in client-facing positions who need to make a good impression over video.

3. Productivity-enhancing features In the older days of business video, the technology was hard to use, expensive and unreliable. All a vendor needed to do to differentiate was prove it was a little easier, more affordable and more reliable than the competition. But, as discussed above, a few years ago, the industry finally reached the point where video was easy and affordable and worked as it should. Customers were no longer impressed with high-quality video that just works, and vendors needed new ways to differentiate. In 2019, some video vendors responded by going beyond basic meeting functionality and focusing on improving meeting productivity, including for remote participants. New capabilities included transcription, video clipping, file sharing, translation and integrations with productivity apps. Even before the pandemic, these features were gaining a lot of interest. When the pandemic hit, many people who rarely used video, or only used it for status meetings, found themselves on video for actual working sessions. Video calls were no longer just for discussing or planning out work, but for getting work done. As a result, productivity-enhancing features are continuing to expand. While this area is still developing -- and a lot of these features are not fully mature -- it will be a core element of video technology going forward.

4. Support for live video editing Until now, the two worlds of video have been recorded and live. Recorded video can have amazing production value and unlimited effects. Live video, whether it's a meeting or a webinar, is generally a raw camera feed from a meeting room or desktop camera. New streaming software has been developed to offer live video editing, which creates post-production effects during a live video call. These post-production effects range from changing backgrounds to advanced camera effects and tricks. I use these capabilities on every video call and webinar I make, and this is just part of a bigger video conferencing trend for these types of features. Several vendors, like Zoom, already offer features that support green screen and virtual backgrounds and are actively adding more. In the future, we will rely less on the third-party software as basic business video apps will support live video editing features. This is another trend that bubbled up before the pandemic and has accelerating because of it. After a year of seeing themselves in generic video boxes, workers crave something more exciting and dynamic.