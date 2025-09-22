Beyond Stargate: Oracle OCI ups cloud infrastructure appeal

Whether enterprise AI will ultimately be a boon or a bubble, IT buyers have a new major player to consider in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Oracle has made headlines this month, including a booming cloud revenue forecast on Sept. 9, driven largely by investments from frontier model companies such as the Stargate joint venture between OpenAI and Softbank, which inked a 4.5 gigawatt data center deal with Oracle in June. Oracle signed an additional $300 billion deal with OpenAI on Sept. 10 as the industry's AI infrastructure bonanza continued to gain speed. This week, the company added a CEO shakeup to the mix, as two of its AI initiative leaders — Clay Magouyrk, previously president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and Mike Sicilia, formerly president of Oracle Industries — replaced Safra Catz as co-CEOs.

Oracle, like most of its cloud infrastructure competitors, is determined to capitalize on an industry-wide AI infrastructure gold rush. Gartner predicts that AI will account for $1.5 trillion in global spending in 2025 and $2 trillion in 2026, most of it coming from AI integrations into smartphones and PCs. There's some evidence that enterprises are also already paying more for software with AI features.

Thanks to this flood of new spending, "there are now four cloud hyperscalers," said Steven Dickens, CEO and principal analyst at HyperFrame Research, counting Oracle alongside the Big 3 cloud infrastructure providers AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google, thanks to its recent AI infrastructure deals. "It appears that the market has just realized that."

Enterprise AI infrastructure outlook still hazy While some industry surveys connect enterprise AI budget forecasts to the overall AI spending trend, one analyst sounded a note of caution about whether that demand will ultimately materialize. An August report by MIT researchers indicated that 95% of enterprises are getting no return on AI investment. Chirag Dekate Chirag Dekate "Oracle's approach here has been to essentially go where the money is in building out some of the underlying infrastructure required for training and early inference scaling," said Chirag Dekate, an analyst at Gartner, in an interview with Informa TechTarget. "Enterprise adoption is relatively slow, so Oracle has been one of the fast movers in the space…trying to become the foundation for the kind of AI native experiences that will likely shape the rest of the decade, assuming continued progress in GenAI. And that's a huge assumption." To Dickens, it's much too soon to predict how enterprise AI will play out, but it's clear that IT infrastructure is undergoing a generational change, spurred by AI growth. "We're just over two years in [with generative AI] and we're only now starting to see that ripple through into the enterprise," he said. "We'll still be talking about infrastructure Capex at least five, if not more like seven and 10 years from now, before it tapers off."