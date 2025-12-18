Microsoft Applied Skills program puts expertise to the test

What exactly is the Microsoft Applied Skills program -- a certificate, a badge, a bootcamp? Not quite. This program's credentials, as Microsoft refers to them, sit alongside traditional certifications but serve a different purpose.

Introduced in 2023 as a complement to Microsoft's existing certification programs, Applied Skills are designed for users with hands-on experience in Microsoft technologies. Rather than providing broad, role-based knowledge, these credentials focus on specific, scenario-based tasks that professionals encounter in day-to-day IT operations.

In this article, we'll explore what you can learn through the Applied Skills program, how it stands apart from Microsoft's certifications program and why it's quickly gaining traction among IT professionals.

Overview of the Microsoft Applied Skills program Microsoft's Applied Skills program offers a quicker, more targeted alternative to traditional certifications. These credentials are meant to validate practical skills, proving an applicant has the ability to apply hands-on knowledge to real-world tasks -- particularly within Azure. While not a replacement for full certifications, Applied Skills credentials can serve as a bridge to help individuals upskill in specific areas, explore new technologies or reinforce existing expertise. For hiring managers, these credentials provide a quick way to identify candidates with proven abilities in relevant skill areas, offering insight into an individual's practical expertise in niche tasks. For individuals, Applied Skills credentials can be a way to learn new skills in their current role or to validate skills they already have. The program is also well suited for anyone starting out in a career or moving into a role where they don't have experience.

Microsoft Applied Skills learning pathways The Applied Skills program has expanded rapidly since it was publicly launched in October 2023 with eight credentials. As of December 2025, it now certifies 40 skills across six subject areas: application development, artificial intelligence, business applications, data management, security and technical infrastructure. Note that some skills apply to more than one subject. The following table provides an overview of the subject areas and example skills within each.

Microsoft Applied Skills vs. Microsoft Certifications: Key differences Applied Skills are more specialized than Microsoft's traditional certifications, which tend to cover the broader aspects of a job role. Here's how they compare in a few key areas: Cost. At this time, Applied Skills are free, which makes them an easy choice for exploring new areas.

Time. Certifications might require 20-plus hours of study, but Applied Skills learning paths typically take only 4-5 hours.

Certifications might require 20-plus hours of study, but Applied Skills learning paths typically take only 4-5 hours. Scope. While Applied Skills are targeted in scope, certifications cover a broad range of knowledge. Think of it as a skill vs. a skillset: The scope of Applied Skills is a scenario, whereas the scope of a certification encompasses many skills and contextualized knowledge.

Scope. While Applied Skills are targeted in scope, certifications cover a broad range of knowledge. Think of it as a skill vs. a skillset: The scope of Applied Skills is a scenario, whereas the scope of a certification encompasses many skills and contextualized knowledge.
Application. Applied Skills can be extremely valuable for people working in deployments and similar technical projects, as well as for those in operational roles that involve building and maintaining technologies. Certifications might involve broader content, wider context, interactions with other technologies and governance. This makes certifications beneficial to a broader variety of roles, including managers or those with a large technical remit, such as architects.

Applied Skills can be extremely valuable for people working in deployments and similar technical projects, as well as for those in operational roles that involve building and maintaining technologies. Certifications might involve broader content, wider context, interactions with other technologies and governance. This makes certifications beneficial to a broader variety of roles, including managers or those with a large technical remit, such as architects. Assessment. The evaluation process also differs between the two options. Certifications use the traditional assessment exam, administered either at a testing center or using a remote proctored exam. The Applied Skills program provides a virtual lab where keyboard and mouse strokes are captured as certain tasks are completed.

Assessment. The evaluation process also differs between the two options. Certifications use the traditional assessment exam, administered either at a testing center or using a remote proctored exam. The Applied Skills program provides a virtual lab where keyboard and mouse strokes are captured as certain tasks are completed.
Expiry. As of now, Applied Skills do not have an expiration date, making them a lasting credential for targeted expertise.

Benefits of earning Applied Skills credentials Since Applied Skills are a new offering and market familiarity is not yet fully established, they might not be as in-demand or listed in job descriptions as many traditional certifications are. But these credentials still offer some solid benefits. The scenario-specific nature of Applied Skills credentials means they're better suited for project-based or specialized roles rather than positions requiring a broader technical foundation. However, these credentials provide hands-on, practical knowledge that's immediately useful for day-to-day tasks. This program has also grown rapidly, so the scope of offerings is likely to expand -- as will industry awareness. Applied Skills are also a great way to validate specific abilities, which can help professionals stand out when applying for specialized roles, promotions or salary increases. Because they're easily shareable on platforms such as LinkedIn, these credentials are convenient for professionals looking to showcase their skills to a wider audience.