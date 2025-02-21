10 best entry-level tech jobs in 2025

For those eyeing a move to a dynamic field, entry-level tech jobs promise in-demand roles – software engineer, information security analyst and web developer among them – that are constantly innovating.

Many people are changing careers during the Great Resignation to find better work-life balance, and tech careers include a variety of roles for all skill levels. Some jobs also offer remote work. Along with these careers, IT jobs deliver opportunities for advancement and growth.

CompTIA’s 2024 tech workforce report projects tech jobs to grow from 6 million in 2024 to 7.1 million in 2034, while research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) puts IT job growth at much higher rates than the average occupations through 2033, with a projected 356,700 job openings annually.

Everyone has to start somewhere. Here are some of the best entry-level tech jobs to consider that have a higher growth rate than the average occupations which fall between 5% to 8%, according to the BLS. Many do not require experience to enter the field.

1. AI/ML research assistant Research assistants in AI and machine learning (ML) aid researchers with experiments and analyzing data. They train AI models, measure the progress of AI chatbots, evaluate their logic and solve problems to improve the quality of each model. Moreover, AI/ML research assistants use machine learning approaches to process clinical notes, generate algorithms to pre-process the clinical data in the creation of ML pipelines, and then develop those pipelines to assist risk and outcome predictions. These assistants apply basic statistical knowledge to understand, interpret, and describe complex data, preparing graphs and tables to support ongoing projects. Median salary: $73,000 (all median salary estimates from Glassdoor) Job outlook: 26% growth from 2023 to 2033 (all outlooks from BLS)

2. Digital strategist Digital strategists combine talents in digital content and digital marketing. They are responsible for developing strategies to meet wide-ranging organizational goals, growing the business and improving customer experience (CX). To do this, they work closely with both clients and in-house teams, research trends and analyze user experience (UX). Required skills include knowledge in advertising, use of analytics tools such as Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics, social media skills and knowledge of search engine optimization and search engine marketing. Learn about the differences between CX and UX. Median salary: $82,700 Job outlook: BLS does not recognize digital strategist as a category, but notes media and communication occupations, in general, are expected to grow roughly 8% from 2023 to 2033.

3. User experience designer A UX designer works with customers and developers to create user-friendly technologies by observing how people interact with the design. UX designers review the overall user journey to ensure users find value in their interactions with the product or service. UX design differs from user interface (UI) design, which involves planning and creating interactive components – such as graphics, buttons, tabs and links – for users to experience a product or navigate a website. UX design manages the user journey, while UI design creates the link to begin the journey. To improve the customer experience, UX designers must understand how people interact with technology and how design influences that engagement. People in this role have a background in either graphic design or psychology. Google also offers a UX design certificate. Median salary: $84,000 Job outlook: 3% year-on-year growth through 2028 for UX/UI designers

4. Full stack web developer There are plenty of front-end and back-end engineering positions available, but full-stack web developers must know both aspects. Those who do are employable on both sides, along with end-to-end development, providing the broadest employment opportunities. However, the field is demanding. Front-end capabilities must include knowledge of HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Comfort with back-end technologies such as Node.js, Python, Ruby and Java, along with API development, is another necessity. Also, end-to-end applications require complete knowledge of the security systems of both client and server. Median salary: $100,000 Job outlook: 8% growth from 2023 to 2023

5. Database administrator Database administrators develop, design, test and release database systems. They manage the entire lifecycle for database systems, which includes diagnosing and solving problems, monitoring performance, applying upgrades and improving efficiency. Database administrators also migrate data from older to newer systems and manage the backup and recovery processes. Moreover, they select the right database technologies for the business needs, such as decision support systems, online payment processing systems, mass storage systems, data warehouse systems, and relational and nonrelational data stores. They use these systems to acquire, coordinate and promote data quality. Training for this position requires SQL knowledge. Oracle University offers MySQL database training and certification. Median salary: $118,000 Job outlook: 9% growth from 2023 to 2033

6. DevOps engineer DevOps is a combination term for development and operations. DevOps engineers use problem-solving skills, technical knowledge, coding and programming to analyze systems software. DevOps engineers differ from developers . First, DevOps engineers are more responsible for software automation maintenance and virtual services. Also, they’re more involved in a software project’s planning stages, including automation setup for the virtual server and all steps necessary to build, test and release the application automatically with new processes and updates. Available courses and certifications include: AWS’ Certified DevOps Engineer;

Microsoft’s Certified DevOps Engineer Expert; and

Certifications from the DevOps Agile Skills Association. Median salary: $128,000 Job outlook: The BLS does not use the DevOps engineer title, but similar roles – such as software developers, QA analysts and testers – project 17% growth from 2023 to 2033.

7. Computer systems analyst Computer systems analysts review computing programs for opportunities to improve design through testing to increase system efficiency and effectiveness. They research various technologies to provide cost-benefit analysis – another boost to efficiency. Computer systems analysts regularly perform software audits and work with IT managers to execute agreed-upon improvements. They also oversee the configuration and installation of new systems to meet company needs. Moreover, they team with administrators to test new programs and write training manuals. Most computer systems analysts have a bachelor’s degree in computer science, IT or mathematics. Some companies prefer applicants with a business background or an MBA. Median salary: $136,000 Job outlook: 11% growth from 2023 to 2033

9. Data scientist Data scientists collect information and interpret data to help a company make process improvements. They also look for trends to determine future needs. Organizational talents underpin this profession: Data must be correctly analyzed, compiled and interpreted. In fact, data scientists use data mining skills to determine trends and make prediction models to guide business decisions. Training for data scientists includes attending data science boot camps. Data scientists must be proficient in data programming languages, such as XML and JavaScript, and comfortable with segmentation and mathematics. Median salary: $146,000 Job outlook: 36% growth projected from 2023 to 2033