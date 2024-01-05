Top 10 cloud computing careers of 2024 and how to get started

Cloud professionals are in high demand, and as reliance on remote access continues to grow, so will the need for talented IT experts with specialized cloud computing skills.

Cloud computing provides an environment where an organization doesn't need to run its own hardware. Instead, it benefits from elastic, on-demand compute and storage capacity billed on a consumption basis. It enables users and businesses to access digital information over the internet from anywhere, rather than needing physical servers in a back-office network closet. Cloud computing offers businesses reduced IT overhead costs, which is especially important for small businesses and startups with insufficient capital to invest in an extensive on-premises IT department.

Many aspects of modern life involve interacting with cloud technology, whether as a consumer or an IT professional. On the consumer side, a reduction of physical media, such as CDs, DVDs and video games, led to the rise of on-demand streaming services. This requires remote storage options that can support large amounts of data to be delivered accurately and immediately. IT professionals, meanwhile, have watched as the remarkable advancements in AI, machine learning (ML) and IoT drive their companies to seek the agility and flexibility of the cloud.

Moreover, cloud computing is a rapidly growing IT field in need of skilled professionals. In November 2023, Gartner published a forecast estimating that global end-user spending on public cloud services in 2024 will reach $679 billion, up from $564 billion in 2023. IaaS is expected to grow the most, with a spending increasing of 26.6% in 2024, while PaaS should grow by 21.5%.

In February 2022, Grand View Research published a study of emerging trends in the cloud computing space that estimated $1.6 trillion in revenue generated across the entire cloud sector by 2030. More than half of the market will consist of banking, financial services and insurance; IT and telecom services; and retail and consumer goods.

Such a complex and expanding system requires detailed knowledge and skills, which, in turn, call for specific training and requirements.

Cloud computing career requirements Regardless of your career stage, the skill set required for cloud computing jobs is the same. You'll need a solid foundation in the following: Programming languages. Specific languages include Java, JavaScript, Go, Rust and Python.

Specific languages include Java, JavaScript, Go, Rust and Python. Database management and programming. Those familiar with SQL, NoSQL and Linux have the advantage.

Those familiar with SQL, NoSQL and Linux have the advantage. AI and ML. These two technologies aid businesses' agility and efficiency by processing and analyzing patterns, making insights based on that data, and facilitating faster, more accurate decision-making.

These two technologies aid businesses' agility and efficiency by processing and analyzing patterns, making insights based on that data, and facilitating faster, more accurate decision-making. Understanding and experience with cloud technologies and providers. Some of these vendors include AWS, Google, Microsoft and Oracle. As with any IT specialty, you also need to be curious, analytical and willing to stay on top of rapidly changing user needs that drive technological innovation. Cloud computing career salaries can vary greatly depending on the specific role and function.

Top cloud computing careers Although companies might vary in their job descriptions for particular cloud computing roles and their specific requirements, the information here applies broadly throughout the U.S. You can find the salaries below, along with other cloud computing careers, at Salary.com and Glassdoor. 1. Cloud administrator These experts manage a company's cloud presence and infrastructure. They develop, enforce and update policies for how employees and users access cloud services; establish security protocols and policies; monitor and ensure uptime; and assess the need for technology updates. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree in computer science, management information systems or a related field, plus three to five years in systems or IT administration. Salary range: $68,051 to $84,571. Average salary: $75,795. 2. Cloud support engineer Where there's technology, problems inevitably arise. Cloud support engineers are troubleshooting experts who assist customers, typically B2B clients and not the ultimate end user. In addition to providing on-demand assistance, cloud support engineers are often responsible for writing user and training manuals, tutorials, FAQs and help guides. They should have excellent communication skills and prior experience in tech support and debugging. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree or higher in computer engineering, computer science or another IT field. Salary range: $77,000 to $116,000. Average salary: $87,974. 3. Cloud security analyst Cloud security analysts have the responsibility of ensuring the integrity and security of a company's cloud presence. They do this by assessing threats and shoring up defenses against them, preventing data breaches, securing data and eliminating security gaps if a breach occurs. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree in cybersecurity, systems analysis, computer science or IT with a specialization in security analysis. Salary range: $93,000 to $147,000. Average salary: $98,228. 4. Cloud network engineer In this role, IT professionals design and maintain an organization's cloud services across a network in a certain division or even for an entire company. Cloud network engineers' duties might overlap with cloud architects and engineers in that they are sometimes called upon to identify new cloud providers, assess business needs and make recommendations for cloud-based platforms. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree or higher in software engineering or computer science, preferably with a focus in server infrastructure, network management or security. Salary range: $83,846 to $102,123. Average salary: $91,984. 5. Cloud software engineer Cloud software engineers work with programmers and related computer scientists to develop software that operates in the cloud, often as SaaS or IaaS systems. These individuals are usually also responsible for upgrading, repairing and maintaining the software they develop and the databases it powers. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree or higher in software engineering, computer science, information systems or a related field, plus experience with programming languages such as Java and Python. Salary range: $131,000 to $195,000. Average salary: $131,237. 6. Cloud automation engineer As the world becomes increasingly automated, cloud automation engineers are necessary to build, implement and maintain this automation technology as it migrates to the cloud. This automation frees human workers from repetitive tasks. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree in computer science or IT, with specialization in AI and/or ML. Salary range: $90,000 to $132,000. Average salary: $101,415. 7. Cloud engineer Cloud engineers are responsible for the managerial aspects of a company's cloud strategies. Engineers often work alongside architects to ensure a company's cloud strategies are implemented, but they also do the administrative work of negotiating with clients and vendors to keep everyone on task and within budget. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree or higher in computer science, information systems or a related field, plus experience with programming languages such as Java and Python. Salary range: $125,498 to $147,958. Average salary: $136,475. 8. Cloud consultant Cloud consultants have broad knowledge of cloud technologies and provide guidance to companies looking for cloud-based tools. Typically, these experts assess a company's needs and suggest software and devices to best meet its technical and budgetary requirements. Consultants might also help transition to the cloud by designing migration policies and selecting appropriate platforms. Consultants might sometimes be asked to help customize a company's cloud presence, so they should have both general and in-depth knowledge of the major cloud platforms. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree in computer science or IT, and because this position often requires managerial skills, a Master of Business Administration might lead to additional clients. Salary range: $87,000 to $135,000. Average salary: $98,900. 9. Cloud data scientist Data scientists already analyze tremendous amounts of data. With the rapid expansion of big data and data generated by IoT applications, these professionals will be in even higher demand. Cloud data scientists develop logical management and organization systems for otherwise unwieldy amounts of data in cloud infrastructure environments. As organizations complete their digital transformation from physical to cloud-based servers, they'll need skilled cloud data scientists to assess and organize that data in a way that is sensible and usable. Note when searching for jobs that this position is also sometimes referred to as a cloud data engineer. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree or higher in data science, computer science or a related field, and a double major or coursework in statistics is also helpful. Salary range: $119,000 to $176,000. Average salary: $119,584. 10. Cloud architect Think of cloud architecture as the framework within which all other cloud technologies operate. It's the frame of the house, and all the cloud-specific subspecialties are like flooring, plumbing and drywall. Cloud architects, similar to general contractors, are the ones who design and implement a company's cloud computing strategies. They ensure everything stays on track and on budget and that the company's transition to cloud operations goes smoothly. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree or higher in computer science, information systems or a related field, and some companies require or give preference to those holding a Master of Business Administration or other master's degree. Salary range: $127,800 to $158,202. Average salary: $143,665.