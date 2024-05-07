What is a cloud security engineer, and how do I become one?

The cloud security engineer role is a type of cloud engineer. While a cloud engineer has broad responsibilities in planning, deployment and management of cloud computing resources, the cloud security engineer is tasked specifically with securing information and applications in public, private and hybrid cloud environments. The work of a cloud security engineer is part of the larger effort devoted to maintaining cloud security.

A cloud security engineer should also possess the right soft skills. These include strong communication and collaboration skills; attention to detail; proficiency in research and analysis; and adaptability to change.

The outlook for cloud security careers appears promising, with strong growth prospects, competitive salaries and a high demand for skilled professionals.

There are numerous certifications for cloud security professionals . Here are some of those most applicable to cloud security engineers:

According to Built In, the average salary for a cloud security engineer in the U.S. is $134,398. ZipRecruiter indicates the average U.S. cloud security engineer in 2024 earned $152,773 per year. Similarly, Glassdoor reports an average U.S. salary of $148,543. According to salary.com, the average U.S. salary for a cloud security engineer is $95,300.

Future of cloud security careers

As cloud technology continues to evolve, cloud security professionals will need to stay on top of the latest advancements and threats. This includes understanding new cloud services, security tools, compliance requirements and data privacy regulations.

The rise of AI and automation in cloud security will also likely enhance the efficiency of security operations. However, this does not diminish the need for skilled professionals; rather, it emphasizes the importance of human expertise in managing complex security challenges.

