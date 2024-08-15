Top 9 most in-demand tech jobs of 2024

For job seekers, the demand for specific jobs should factor into their career decisions -- perhaps now more than ever. With the job market affected by events such as the rise of AI, waves of tech layoffs and the Great Resignation, it's important to know which jobs are still on the upswing.

Learn about nine of the most in-demand tech jobs and IT jobs 2024 has to offer as well as general job duties, recommended skills for job seekers, why the position is in demand and paths to careers for each position listed. Jobs are not ranked in any order.

All nine jobs have higher-than-average salaries and strong projected job growth according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs in these areas are available from a wide range of employers, including small software startups, client firms and large tech companies.

When considering salaries, numbers can vary significantly by location and across industries and companies.

1. IT manager Alternate titles: Information systems manager, IT director, chief information officer, chief technology officer. Median salary: $169,510. Job description: IT managers are responsible for the short-term and long-term visions for the technological needs of an organization. Job duties typically include collaborating with executives and upper management on matters related to technology, such as large purchasing decisions; managing key vendor relationships; managing software and hardware upgrades; and overseeing IT tasks, such as security. IT manager positions exist in essentially every industry. Recommended skills: Effective IT managers typically have the following skills: Strategic thinking.

Leadership.

Project management.

Communication.

Comfort working in high-pressure, high-stress situations.

Effective collaboration.

Broad technical skills.

General computer science expertise.

In-depth awareness of current technologies and market trends. Paths to this career: IT manager positions typically are not entry-level jobs. Positions might range from intermediate to senior level. IT managers typically have at least a bachelor's degree in computer science, but some IT managers might have a master's degree or advanced degree in a related field. Typically, several years of work experience in IT-related roles are required to become an IT manager. Demand: From 2022 to 2032, 86,000 new IT manager jobs are expected to be created, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This is largely due to increases in digital transformations across all industries and the need for employees who can help organizations effectively manage their use of technology. Industries with sensitive data, such as retail, require IT managers with knowledge and expertise in cybersecurity.

2. Machine learning engineer Alternate titles: AI engineer. Median salary: $161,286. Job description. AI specialists, such as machine learning or AI engineers, develop AI and ML technologies for computer programs and other machines to simulate how the human mind works. Specific job duties can vary but might include tasks such as training ML systems, verifying data quality, analyzing large datasets and evaluating models. Recommended skills. AI and ML engineer positions often require specific technical proficiencies, such as the following: Expertise in AI and ML.

Expertise in deep learning.

Experience working with TensorFlow.

Experience with natural language processing.

Knowledge of the Python programming language.

Experience working with algorithms.

Knowledge of object-oriented and functional design principles.

Experience with developing REST APIs.

Experience with NoSQL design.

Experience with relational database management system design and optimization. Paths to this career: At a minimum, machine learning engineers generally have a bachelor's degree in computer science plus prior experience working with algorithms and related tools. However, employers typically prefer to hire candidates with advanced master's degrees. Demand: ML engineer was ranked as one of the fastest-growing jobs in the U.S., according to the LinkedIn "Jobs on the Rise 2024" list. Skills are specific, and demand for the job is spread across multiple industries, including computer software, IT, and transportation equipment manufacturing.

3. Site reliability engineer Median salary: $141,723. Job description: Site reliability engineers (SREs) ensure that websites and business applications are operating smoothly using software engineering skill sets to address problems with operations and architecture. Duties for SREs are typically split between developing, such as automation, scaling and building new features, and technical troubleshooting to address operational issues. Recommended skills: SREs typically have the following skills: Comprehensive knowledge of software development.

Proficiency coding in programming languages, such as Java and Python.

Strong knowledge of major OSes and their administration.

Familiarity with DevOps engineering practices.

Knowledge of networking, load balancing, protocols such as TCP/IP and services like DNS.

Thorough knowledge of technology such as servers, storage, virtualization and network monitoring. Learn more about the skills required for and responsibilities of SREs. Paths to this career: Like many of the other top in-demand tech jobs, SRE roles typically require a bachelor's degree in computer science. Work experience is often required as well. Most employers ask for work experience supporting scalable service environments as well as coding experience. However, SRE job requirements can vary between companies. Demand: SRE roles experienced 34% annual growth from 2015 to 2019, according to the LinkedIn "2020 Emerging Jobs Report." SREs were also ranked 21st on the fastest-growing jobs in the U.S., according to the 2022 LinkedIn Jobs on the Rise list.

4. Software developer Alternate titles: Software development engineer, software engineer. Median salary: $130,160. Job description. Software developers are engineers who build software programs, applications, networks and OSes. While a large portion of job duties involve building programs through coding, software developers typically are involved in critical analyses of user needs, planning technical feature requirements, documentation and testing. Software developer positions might focus on front-end applications that users interact with; the back end, which includes application or program code; or both. Recommended skills: Anyone seeking a software developer position should have knowledge of and experience with the following: Coding in multiple programming languages, including C++, C#, Python, Java, JavaScript, .NET, SQL Server, Ruby and HTML.

Computer science and software development concepts.

Critical thinking.

Strong communication skills. For more information on developer skills, click here. Paths to this career: For entry-level positions, most companies prefer four-year bachelor's degrees in computer science. But some software developers might have only an associate's degree or a certificate of completion from a boot camp for building coding skills. Senior-level positions might require advanced computer science degrees. Demand: The number of software developer jobs is projected to rise 25% between 2022 and 2032. This equates to the creation of 451,200 new jobs, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

5. Computer network architect Median salary: $129,840. Job description: Computer network architects are responsible for designing and constructing data communication networks for organizations. These include WANs, LANs and intranets. Tasks for a computer network architect can range from setting up simple connections between offices to setting up multi-customer cloud architectures. Core responsibilities for a computer network architect include building and presenting detailed networking plans to management as well as maintaining proper maintenance and upgrades for network hardware and software. Recommended skills: Computer network architects typically have the following skills: Expertise in networking technology.

Understanding of business IT.

General computer science knowledge.

Interpersonal and presentation skills.

Ability to understand different business models.

Knowledge of computer and network administration. Paths to this career: Typically, computer network architects have a bachelor's degree in computer science, information systems or a related technical field. More competitive positions might prefer candidates with a master's degree in information systems. Computer network architect jobs are not entry-level, as they usually require five to 10 years of work experience in roles such as a network or database administrator or computer systems analyst. Demand: Between 2022 and 2032, there are projected to be around 6,300 new computer network architect jobs created because of expanding IT needs within companies, according to the BLS.

6. DevOps engineer Median salary: $126,715. Job description: DevOps engineers work on the operational side and solve development problems throughout the software lifecycle. DevOps engineers manage software code releases by working with both developers and IT employees. They understand both the coding and engineering for successful implementation of software systems as well as create and improve existing software to increase efficiency and productivity. DevOps engineers are experts in automation tools for digital pipelines, which include continuous integration and continuous delivery. Recommended skills: DevOps engineers typically have the following: Knowledge of coding and scripting with programming languages, such as Python, Java and Ruby.

Familiarity with DevOps tools, such as integration servers, testing tools, containers, monitoring and analytics programs, and network protocols.

Strong automation skills with both manual and program testing.

Analytics skills to determine security needs, diagnose technical problems and develop software updates to fix issues.

Understanding of creating and modifying software codes by using tools such as Git, GitLab and GitHub.

Working knowledge of databases and SQL. Learn more about the skills required and responsibilities of DevOps engineers. Paths to this career: DevOps engineer roles typically require a bachelor's degree in computer science or engineering. Companies might prefer work experience in software engineering and application development. Demand: DevOps engineers are in the Top 20 in-demand IT jobs, according to Indeed. The DevOps market is also projected to grow from its value of $6.78 billion in 2020 to $57.90 billion by 2030, according to Allied Market Research.

7. Information security analyst Median salary: $120,360. Job description. Information security analysts are responsible for protecting company computer systems and networks from malware and other forms of cyberattacks. Job responsibilities might include planning and executing cybersecurity measures, monitoring networks for breaches, investigating and reporting breaches, conducting penetration testing and maintaining cybersecurity defense measures. Positions might require security generalist experience or focus specifically on network security. Recommended skills: Information security analysts typically have the following: Knowledge of cybersecurity threats and defense strategies.

Understanding of networks and computer systems.

Technical acumen.

Communication skills.

Collaboration skills.

Critical thinking skills. Paths to this career: Information security analysts typically have bachelor's degrees in computer science or related fields as well as previous work experience in roles as network, computer systems or database administrators. Demand: Information security analyst positions are increasing. Between 2022 and 2032, almost 53,200 new jobs are expected to be created in the U.S., according to the BLS. This demand is due to general increases in cyberattacks as well as expansions in the collection and storage of sensitive data, such as vertical market software products for healthcare and financial industries.

8. Data scientist Median salary: $108,020. Job description. Data scientists collect, analyze and interpret large amounts of data using advanced analytics technologies, such as ML, AI and predictive modeling. Aside from technical acumen, knowledge of technology and math skills, data scientists use critical thinking to make informed interpretations of data. This can help organizations understand market trends, consumer behaviors and other relevant insights for developing their business strategy. Recommended skills: Data scientist jobs typically require several specific technical and soft skills. This typically involves but is not limited to the following: Statistics.

Calculus.

Linear algebra.

Coding.

Data visualization.

Predictive modeling.

ML and deep learning.

Data wrangling.

Model deployment and production.

Understanding of business and technology concepts.

Communications.

Collaboration. Learn more by reading this detailed overview of data scientist skills. Paths to this career: Like other top in-demand tech jobs, most companies require a bachelor's degree for data scientist positions. This degree might be in computer science, statistics or mathematics. Demand: With the rise of AI, the role of data scientist might change and evolve as the role stays in high demand. Among career websites such as Glassdoor, data scientist job titles consistently rank as "top jobs" based on criteria such as salary, job market prognosis and job satisfaction. Data scientist is a new position that has grown because of the increasing use of big data. The number of data scientist jobs is projected to rise 35% between 2022 and 2032. This equates to the creation of 59,400 new jobs, according to data from the BLS.