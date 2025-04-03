16 REST API design best practices and guidelines

APIs often provide development teams with the support needed to deal with many microservices-specific problems. For instance, they can act as a mechanism that decouples the business logic from the UI, replicate application functions for reuse or even isolate functionality for simplified testing and deployment.

Unfortunately, APIs can also introduce problems. Frequent deployment of individual APIs can quickly create a software system that resembles an overgrown garden, weed-ridden with bugs, broken integrations and ill-fitted use cases. Bloated collections of APIs make it hard to make changes without causing failures or gain the visibility to recognize opportunities for improved functionality.

Proper design can help mitigate these common problems. These API design guidelines apply specifically to REST and are primarily for developers and architects who already manage various API implementations, methods and languages. From high-level design to interface standards to API testing, these tips help you tend to your burgeoning API garden.

2. Use HTTP protocols to define actions You don't need to use the /getorder command if you already use HTTP GET to make calls. Instead, this URL can be as short as /order/12345 -- the resulting payload is the information about the call. Typically, you want to use these common HTTP requests: POST -- create an order for a resource.

GET -- retrieve the information.

PUT -- update and replace information.

PATCH -- update and modify information.

DELETE -- delete the item. You can also use PUT to create IDs if the client selects the ID number.

3. Make all features CRUD-compatible Create, read, update and delete (CRUD) elements combine to enable developers to create new features and testing. It's common, however, that an API does not require the full CRUD structure. For example, a mobile app may depend specifically on the read function. Or a developer may add create but think, "I'll add delete later." Sometimes, later never comes. Save yourself time in the long run. Implement full CRUD capability in the same deployment.

4. Define policy for role-based authorization Some users can create their account within a particular application but do not have permission to delete it. Other users might have read permission but not permission to update, create or delete a resource. Authentication proves someone can log in, while authorization says they can access a resource. Generally, RESTful services do this either through interaction with Lightweight Directory Access Protocol for employees or a customer profile object for software products with customers.

5. Foster subsecond end-to-end response times REST APIs are designed to be synchronous. Aim for 100 milliseconds for internal services with no HTTP dependencies and an upper bound of around one second for complex services inside the data center. If a function call takes too long, such as account creation, don't just let it run long. Instead, return with an accountID or at least with a token that the client can use later to look up the account. Create guidelines for delay, and try to avoid a polling process that only records the time that a process ended and not when it started.

6. Nest hierarchy Structured data exists in relationships, or hierarchy. These relationships enable you to pull a larger group or break into that group for a specific item. Within that item, there may be more detail or subitems. Use a nested hierarchy to define attributes. For instance, imagine you have a GET request for a product called /products/:productid. The GET request for all subsequent reviews should be /products/:productid/reviews, and a GET request for a specific review should read /products/:productid/:reviewid. This could be done with /reviews/:reviewid, and you could enable both. Using this convention consistently improves ramp-up speed, decreases the potential for error, improves discoverability and prevents contrasting arguments.

7. Apply consistent formatting and naming conventions Be diligent in your API design formatting choices to help keep your API designs organized and clean and avoid confusion or errors. It's often a good idea to use standard conventions, such as nouns instead of verbs in the URLs you create: /tasks/, /todos/, /orders/ and so on. Verbs such as create, get, update or delete are defined in the type of HTTP request -- POST, GET, etc. Adding them to the URL is redundant and makes the URL unpredictable. The standard convention is /objecttypes/ for the object and then the unique identifier for the object. For example, a GET on /tasks/123456 provides the information about task 123456. Another good idea is to format all URLs in lowercase letters and force the server to follow suit. A call to /products should return the same results as /Products or /PRODUCTS. Follow the ancient Unix adage: Be specific in how you process results but generous in the input you accept.

8. Allow sort and filter You can implement sort and filter on the URL itself with query parameters. /products?name="*testing*" returns all products that contain the word testing. The documentation shows what parameters are available. Use ?sort=ASC or ?sort=DESC to tell how to return the results, which may get more complex. In essence, filter implements search, while sort allows the query to change the order preference. These are two of the most common features in e-commerce or in any database. While extreme programming says, "You Aren't Gonna Need It," or YAGNI, at least consider how to construct and publish the URLs so that anyone can implement them later without changing their original behavior.

9. Make pagination programmable This is similar to sort and filter. The simplest way to achieve this might be /products?name="*testing*"?limit=10?offset=10. That returns the second set of 10 results. This enables the programmers to change the length of pages with parameters. Use filterNames wherever possible to simplify the creation of database queries.

10. Use JSON for the payload JSON is the standard for REST APIs. An organization that is widely using Microsoft technologies might use Simple Object Access Protocol (SOAP), which supports the Web Services Description Language (WSDL). If you point your client application to a WSDL file, you can write code against the API, almost like a code library. REST, however, requires no specific interface definition and offers wider support for data output types. If your API interacts with any non-Microsoft technology, SOAP may cause some interoperability issues.

11. Use standard JSON libraries Resist the temptation of manipulating objects as strings or using regular expressions to get the needed data. Instead, set up a JSON library for every language you use. Programmers can still maintain language flexibility, but they use the library to extract or add data to the payload. Here is a simple client program in Python that gets a response object, examines it for an error and prints a specific element from the JSON. import json

import requests



response = requests.get(' https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos/1 ')

if response.status_code != 200:

# This means something went wrong.

raise ApiError('GET /todos/ {}'.format(resp.status_code))

jsonobj = json.loads(response.text)

print jsonobj['title'] The API is a public API, JSONPlaceholder, so the code works natively in most modern versions of Python. On a Mac or Linux system, you can save this as a text file called get.py and then run pything get.py from the command line to see it execute. On a PC, you need to install Python to do this.

12. Use networking and REST libraries Programmers must develop a standard way to work on the client and server, share code and collaborate. The days of rolling your networking using the sockets library in C are long gone. The code above uses response, an object in Python that records and stores a server's response to an HTTP request. Express.js is another REST API framework for Node.js that enables developers to create a response object and program custom responses to GET, PUT and DELETE. Then, they can call a specific port number using the .listen command.

13. Always use a native language parser When you consume a third-party data format other than JSON, it can be tempting to do straight string manipulation. Instead, if that data is in a format such as XML, load the string into a data structure designed to process that format. String manipulations and regular expressions might work today, but if you rely on enough of them regularly and the XML format changes, the code could break in unexpected ways. For example, consider this snippet of code: <Employee>

<EmployeeID>12345</EmployeeID>

<FirstName>Matthew</FirstName>

<LastName>Heusser</LastName>

</Employee> A simple string manipulation might look for the third line, strip out the XML, put it into a Firstname variable, look at the fourth, do the same and put it into a Lastname variable. When the other application introduces a MiddleName field, the application does not error; instead, it reports the LastName as the MiddleName.

14. Require tests Tests act as alternative documentation; they express what the software should do by example. Various API testing tools take these examples and capture them. For smaller projects, wrap a command-line tool, such as curl. The following proof of concept for API testing takes an array as input. It includes the URL to call, what to compare, the data to expect and a comment. You can find the full system on GitHub; the core Ruby function appears here. def execute_a_check(row)

data = row.split(",")

url = data[0]

compare = data[1]

match = data[2]

comment = data[3]

command = "curl -s -H " + '"' + 'Accept: application/json" ' + url

output = `#{command}`

output = output.gsub("

","")

output = output.gsub("\r","")

output = output.gsub(",","|")

if match == "Y" then

escaped = Regexp.new(Regexp.escape(compare)).to_s()

result = (output=~/#{escaped}/)

@tapoutput.ok(result, comment)

else

@tapoutput.ok(output == compare, comment)

end

end

end

15. Isolate test execution As the number of tests increases, you must ensure you consistently process the correct test data. One strategy is to prep the tests with known-good test data, perhaps loaded in before the suite runs and destroyed after the test is complete. As the codebase grows, you may want to run tests with real and known-good data sets concurrently but isolate those test runs with segmented data. Accounts or incremented user IDs are two ways to do this.