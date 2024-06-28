8 of the top supply chain management career paths

Supply chain management is a high-paying field with a wide range of job opportunities. However, those wishing to work in supply chain management must complete the required education and become familiar with the latest technology, particularly as AI and analytics change the field.

Supply chain management is the planning of a product's journey from initial sourcing and creation through distribution. Logistics oversees item storage and the journey of goods to customers and aims to deliver items quickly with minimum expenditure.

Supply chain professionals are crucial to any company that makes and sells products, as workers in the logistics and supply chain management fields ensure that customers receive goods and services when and where they want them. Consequently, the logistics industry is an important driver of economic growth and development and is particularly critical as omnichannel demands continue to change the supply chain landscape.

Required educational background for supply chain management careers The first step to starting a career in supply chain management is to earn a degree related to supply chain management or logistics. Although some people can begin their careers with an associate's degree, a bachelor's degree is typically the minimum amount of education an individual needs to work in the supply chain. Some colleges and universities offer specialized degrees in supply chain management, and individuals can also opt to complete a supply chain management certification. Jobs in supply chain management require skills in areas such as project management and procurement, and they often require knowledge of technology such as ERP systems. There are career opportunities in every link in the supply chain and in managing that supply chain.