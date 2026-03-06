Cloud cost management strategies for upcoming volatile decade

In the race to innovate and scale in the cloud, one thing is clear: Cost management isn't just a task, it's a strategic imperative.

Cost is repeatedly cited in reports and by experts as a top IT priority and challenge. For example, 84% of respondents believe managing cloud spend is the top cloud challenge for organizations today, according to the "Flexera 2025 State of the Cloud Report."

As organizations increasingly adopt multi-cloud and hybrid environments, the complexity of tracking, optimizing and controlling cloud expenses has grown exponentially. Cloud waste remains a big problem, as 49% of organizations estimated that over 25% of their public cloud spend is wasted, according to Broadcom's "Private Cloud Outlook 2025 Report."

In 2026 and beyond, mastering cloud cost optimization will remain a cornerstone of IT success. Experts share the biggest cost management challenges to expect in the coming years, as well as the best cost optimization strategies to implement.

What are the biggest challenges you anticipate organizations will face in managing cloud costs in the next decade? Tim Crawford, founder and CIO strategic adviser of advisory firm AVOA In the coming years, one of the biggest challenges facing enterprises is demonstrating value beyond simple cost management. There is a more significant opportunity from the relationship between outcomes and operations, however, it requires significant planning and effort to achieve. Each of the public cloud providers, like AWS and Google, are enhancing the transparency of their costs. Applications built in the cloud are getting more complicated and it is critical for providers to help expose the true value of their solutions. I would expect solutions from FinOps and technology business management (TBM) take a more business-oriented approach that puts preference on talking about value over cost, and across providers and modes. Services span from SaaS to public cloud to on-premises. Jay Litkey, senior vice president of cloud and FinOps at Flexera Balancing app performance and cost remains a real engineering challenge. It requires strong governance, clear accountability and thoughtful architecture. AI workloads have introduced a new dimension of complexity because their usage patterns are more volatile to predict than traditional workloads. Organizations will need real-time optimization and strong unit economics to maximize value and quantify results as AI shifts from pilots to full production. Hyoun Park, vice president of telecom and mobility management at Calero The biggest trend I foresee is the consolidation of cloud cost management and related invoicing, payment, sourcing, inventory, usage, coding and resource requests, governance, workflow and automation tasks into more consolidated platforms and solutions. It is no longer enough to simply manage bills and provide basic monthly visibility or to provide alerts. This means that we will both see some shocking failures, such as the recent receivership of VC-backed Vega Cloud, as well as an increasing set of rollups as FinOps matures from a technical practice to a business practice. A second trend is in the aggregation of IT spend category types. FinOps has already started to look at the challenge of SaaS spend management, but a full reckoning of FinOps should include all of the key technologies that transform and scale human effort. This includes the computing scale of cloud-based infrastructure, but also includes the on-demand power of SaaS, the granular APIs that pull out data and workflow outputs, the automations that can 1,000x certain data checks, the hardware and devices that we use to access SaaS and cloud computing, and of course AI, which is being used to enhance productivity and automations across the board.