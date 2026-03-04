Observability's role in mitigating IT security risks

In 2026, IT security staff will be worrying about security breaches into AI data and systems, as well as the breach risks they already face in traditional IT systems. They'll need to use technologies that go beyond security monitoring as these security risks expand. This will require tools that can probe transactions, system logs, container activity, user credentials and locational breaches.

Unfortunately, investing in observability tools isn't cheap, and observability also requires a different set of network security skills than many staff members have. Consequently, not every organization has invested in observability.

What's the best way to orchestrate security monitoring, observability and forensics tools and practices so they work together optimally? And what additional skills will be needed?

How observability expands security visibility and early detection Observability surpasses network security by providing granular visibility and insight into what is happening in networks, containers, applications and other infrastructure. It does this by analyzing logs, metrics, transactions and system behavior to uncover abnormal or suspicious activity. It complements alert-driven monitoring with behavior-driven observability to improve detection accuracy. Observability can also expand the scope of what IT security teams can research. For instance, past practice had enterprises relying on security monitoring vendors to inform them about what is likely to become future cybersecurity threats and how to be ready for them. Today, however, a growing number of enterprises are doing some of this future-looking research themselves with the help of observability tools. These enterprises are often in highly sensitive industries, such as military and defense, telecommunications, healthcare and finance. They proactively research the external cybersecurity landscape using observability tools to identify the most likely "next big thing" for bad actors. Observability can also report at granular levels on network health and can predict where network problems and security incidents are most likely to occur in the future. It is at these future "break points" that malicious code often enters. With the advanced intelligence observability provides, IT can proactively seal off these break points before anything adverse happens, thanks to observability predictions.

Strengthening incident response, mitigation and forensics Because of the granular visibility that observability provides, IT can accelerate investigation, triage, containment and coordination during security incidents. This enables detailed forensics and root cause analysis. With observability tools, network professionals can perform forensics after a cyberattack, inspecting layer after layer of system and event logs to determine how, when and why a breach occurred, and then take steps to prevent it from happening again.

Orchestrating security, observability and IT operations tools The challenge for IT will be to integrate observability platforms with existing security and IT tools to create a shared, real-time visibility of network and system events. The integration of observability and traditional network monitoring will require revisions to IT security and network management practices. It will also require retraining personnel as IT builds end-to-end workflows that support detection, response, recovery and collaboration on security and networks, incorporating the best elements of both network monitoring and observability.