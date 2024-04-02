Cloud computing forensics techniques for evidence acquisition

Planning for digital forensics in cloud computing can be a challenge for security teams. Until recently, few tools were available to help analysts inspect systems and acquire information for cloud computing forensics investigations.

When considering digital evidence acquisition and analysis, analysts usually seek to obtain the following data:

Network packets for traffic analysis.

Workload memory.

Workload disk volumes.

Logs and event data from workloads and cloud environments.

Cloud forensics evidence acquisition and analysis have gotten easier over time. But a major challenge remains: Concerns about cloud forensics investigations often focus more on, "Will the evidence hold up in court?" instead of, "Can we do something about these findings?"

By learning more about cloud forensics techniques and tools to enable or automate investigations, security teams are better equipped to address this challenge.

How to document cloud computing forensics investigations Organizations need to enable write-once storage that is owned and controlled solely by the forensics and incident response teams. Ensure the identity and access management policy is documented and a least privilege access model is in place. Log evidence acquisition and evidence storage location activities extensively. Do this with storage logging, as well as general cloud control plane logging with tools such as AWS CloudTrail, Azure Monitor and Cloud Logging in Google Cloud. Building a comprehensive cloud computing forensics program requires analysts to send logs to a storage environment that supports integrity monitoring, if possible.