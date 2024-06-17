CASB vs. CSPM vs. CWPP: Comparing cloud security tool types

To tap the flexibility of the cloud computing model, organizations continue to move operationally important workloads off premises. This shift to cloud makes safeguarding these assets a top priority.

Organizations need to be aware of potential vulnerabilities that could put their cloud environments at risk. The IBM-sponsored "Cost of a Data Breach Report 2023," conducted by Ponemon Institute, found that 82% of all reported security incidents were associated with data running in private, public or multiple clouds. Thirty-nine percent of all breaches traversed multiple clouds, according to the study, and carried a per-incident cost of $4.75 million.

While these risks and costs elevate cloud security as a corporate priority, the complexity associated with protecting workloads and infrastructure in virtual environments can be daunting. And the myriad acronyms don't make it easy to understand the functionality of the various options available to address cloud security risks.

Let's explore the similarities and differences of CASB vs. CSPM vs. CWPP.

CSPM: Cloud security posture management Cloud security posture management (CSPM) products monitor cloud infrastructure, including on-demand compute and storage, and PaaS and SaaS implementations, looking for vulnerabilities and compliance problems that could expose cloud assets to risk. CSPM tools offer custom rules built on various regulatory constructs, including Center for Internet Security, HIPAA, International Organization for Standardization, GDPR, NIST and PCI DSS. Because these tools can work across multi-cloud environments, they provide important protections. A CSPM product can also recommend fixes if it finds a vulnerability or misconfiguration.

CWPP: Cloud workload protection platform A cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) offers ongoing threat management for cloud workloads. CWPPs protect workloads from a range of vulnerabilities and risks, including configuration errors, DDoS attacks, data leakage, exfiltration and malware. Organizations use CWPPs to track and identify threats on an ongoing basis, looking at software configurations, network connections and end-user access privileges. CWPPs also provide insights into and management of the infrastructure the workloads run on, including virtual and physical machines, as well as container and serverless workloads. CWPPs run security configuration checks and audits to verify compliance with regulatory requirements and corporate mandates.