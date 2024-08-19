Too many cloud security tools? Time for consolidation

Many organizations find themselves inundated with too many cybersecurity products, especially when it comes to cloud security tools. Along with being difficult to use and manage, having too many cloud security tools introduces potential coverage gaps and vulnerabilities.

Let's look at why too many cloud security tools can be an issue for organizations, as well as how to begin the cloud security consolidation process.

The problem with too many tools A 2023 Palo Alto Networks survey found the average organization deploys more than 30 security tools, with six to 10 of those dedicated to cloud security. Having so many tools can introduce coverage gaps and vulnerabilities in the following areas: Updates. Cloud-centric or not, all software requires updates and configuration changes over time. Cloud services change frequently, and many security tools need updates to match the providers' changes. This can lead to outages, incompatibility issues and performance headaches.

Third-party risks. One major distinction with cloud security tools is the need for deep integration across service providers, often via APIs. Cloud-based security services have numerous integration points and dependencies on other providers, making the landscape of third-party and even fourth-party risks more significant. Given the attacker focus on vendors and suppliers today, security teams that rely on multiple vendors must manage an increased attack surface.

Operational coverage. The more tools and services deployed, the more skills and operational coverage needed. This is a common headache for security teams. Consolidating and limiting the number of distinct vendors and services in use can aid in day-to-day standard operating procedures and monitoring and response coverage.

Alert fatigue. The onslaught of alerts from various deployed cloud security tools can overwhelm security teams, making it difficult for them to discern alerts worth investigating from noise and false positives.

How to evaluate current cloud security deployments When reviewing their current cloud security product arsenal -- especially for PaaS and IaaS deployments -- organizations should focus on the most critical and common requirements and capabilities. These include the following: File and workload security. Prioritize strong file integrity monitoring and workload-centric data and file protection capabilities.

Prioritize strong file integrity monitoring and workload-centric data and file protection capabilities. Integration. Make sure cloud security tools integrate with and support threat management, vulnerability management and reputation reporting capabilities for images and application components.

Make sure cloud security tools integrate with and support threat management, vulnerability management and reputation reporting capabilities for images and application components. Cloud security features. Look for strong cloud security posture management (CSPM) detection and remediation, both in runtime environments and infrastructure as code (IaC) for all major cloud providers.

Look for strong cloud security posture management (CSPM) detection and remediation, both in runtime environments and infrastructure as code (IaC) for all major cloud providers. Incident management. Key capabilities in any cloud security service include real-time detection, rapid and flexible response, and evidence collection.

Key capabilities in any cloud security service include real-time detection, rapid and flexible response, and evidence collection. Orchestration support. Orchestration capabilities, especially for services such as Kubernetes, are paramount for many teams as they grow their deployments.