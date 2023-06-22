Plan ahead to reduce cloud forensics challenges

As organizations build up their cloud infrastructures, they hand over more of their traditionally in-house security controls and processes to cloud service providers. While often beneficial, this opens the door to cloud forensics challenges.

Organizations are responsible for acquiring and storing artifacts of assets in PaaS and IaaS deployments, but CSPs are responsible for the back-end infrastructure. As a result, security teams often struggle to collect forensics artifacts in the cloud.

To counter these challenges, security teams need to lay out a framework for how their CSPs share data, as well as how they handle cloud forensics in infrastructure their organization is responsible for. A variety of important evidence types exist, and security teams can take advantage of common best practices and cloud-centric approaches that align with international forensics and response standards.

Cloud forensics with CSPs Create a list of questions about cloud forensics and data to ask during preliminary CSP research and/or contract negotiations. Among the most important are the following: What kind of data can and will the CSP provide, both regularly -- preferred for larger, more mature forensics teams -- and as needed during investigations? These data types may include the following: Web server logs. Application server logs. Database logs. Virtualization hypervisor host access logs. Virtualization management platform logs and SaaS portal logs. Network captures. Billing records. Management portal logs. API access logs. Cloud or network provider perimeter network logs. Logs from DNS servers.

What types of evidence are available from the CSP and when, specifically within service-level agreements? What logs and other information are available for container runtime systems and serverless hosting platforms?

What sort of data retention and disposal lifecycle policies and processes are in place for security events and other related information?

What forensics and response processes have been implemented to accommodate virtual infrastructure and cloud management platforms internally? For example, does the CSP use VM snapshots for evidence acquisition? How are virtual disk files overwritten for traditional IaaS workloads?