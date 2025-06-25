Authorization sprawl: Attacking modern access models

U.K. retailer Marks & Spencer is dealing with the aftermath of a ransomware attack that began with disruptions to customer orders at the end of April. Marks & Spencer disabled its online ordering platform, customers reported empty shelves in stores, employees were told to stay home from work and the company's valuation plummeted by more than half a billion pounds while the security team worked to recover.

The company has said it could take until July to fully recover from the attack; only in mid-June was it able to resume online orders, at limited capacity and shipping.

Many believe the attack against Marks & Spencer is the action of the Scattered Spider team, a collection of English-speaking attackers from the U.S. and the U.K. Scattered Spider is an effective team that uses ransomware or extortion scams to achieve its financial goals.

While the details behind the Marks & Spencer ransomware attack have only been attributed to "human error," if I were to guess, the attack went something like this:

Initial access. Phishing or social engineering.

Phishing or social engineering. Discovery. Ticketing systems, internal company documentation and email.

Ticketing systems, internal company documentation and email. Privilege escalation. Token disclosure or credential reuse.

Token disclosure or credential reuse. Lateral movement. Cloud and on-premises pivoting.

Cloud and on-premises pivoting. Ransomware deployment. Ransomware-as-a-service agent deployment.

The Marks & Spencer ransomware attack highlights a growing trend in cybersecurity: Attackers exploit authorization sprawl to bypass traditional defenses. The public breaches against MGM, Caesars Entertainment, Snowflake and U.S. telecommunications firms all share the same trademarks.

Authorization sprawl Scattered Spider and other threat actors are adapting their attack techniques. Instead of the conventional chain of initial access, privilege escalation and endpoint bypass, these threat actors are using centralized identity platforms that offer single sign-on (SSO) and integrated authentication and authorization schemes. Rather than creating custom malware, attackers use the resources already available to them as authorized users. Why spend time evading endpoint controls when you can use the SSO and authorization token already available? In the past, you had to:

phish a user, drop malware, escalate privileges, pivot to servers, evade EDR, dump creds, move laterally, exfiltrate quietly, clean up, leave a backdoor.



Today, you just:

phish a user, steal an OAuth token, access everything from anywhere.



Cloud… https://t.co/rIri6ovfH9 — Florian Roth ⚡️ (@cyb3rops) April 23, 2025 During the RSAC 2025 Conference keynote panel "Top Five Most Dangerous New Attacks," I spoke about this attack trend, explaining how adversaries use the resources allocated to compromised user accounts to discover data, extract access tokens and pivot to cloud and on-premises systems. By abusing modern authorization sprawl, adversaries can pivot from one system to another, exfiltrating data and deploying ransomware without the need for defense evasion, bespoke exploit tools or other alert-generating tactics. For example, consider the following attack chain: Authorization sprawl attack path. Attacker buys initial access through an initial access broker.

Attacker uses logged-in sessions to enumerate ticketing systems or documentation portals for sensitive information.

Attacker uses SSO to access Microsoft 365 email and document portals, discovering a GitHub personal access token (PAT) in a deleted message.

Attacker pivots to access GitHub with PAT, enumerating source code, tickets and more documentation.

Attacker uses PAT to create a GitHub action, accessing Azure resources through Open ID Connect integration.

From Azure, attacker enumerates resources, identifying Microsoft Entra Connect Sync integrates with on-premises Active Directory (AD).

Attacker pivots from cloud back to on-premises AD, enumerating users and groups.

Attacker uses AD privileges to deploy ransomware using Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager, Group Policy or PowerShell remoting. Screenshot of Google Chrome version details. In a world of strong credentials, MFA, endpoint detection and SOC monitoring, attackers face new challenges in accomplishing their goals. They exploit authorization sprawl by using legitimate user access to move seamlessly between on-premises and cloud systems. This attack chain often goes undetected because the attacker sticks to the resources and access already allocated to the user. What's more, the number one tool used by the attacker in an authorization sprawl attack is just the browser on the user's workstation. The transition to centralized identity platforms, SSO, PATs and interconnected cloud and on-premises platforms has created an opportunity for attackers that evades most existing detection capabilities. Attackers are using this opportunity and modifying their tactics to achieve their goals.