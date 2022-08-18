What is identity sprawl and how can it be managed?

Do your employees have different usernames and passwords for their computers, file-sharing apps and Zoom accounts? If the answer is yes, your organization is suffering from identity sprawl.

Identity sprawl occurs when users have numerous accounts and identities managed by multiple systems that are not synchronized.

Unfortunately, identity sprawl puts enterprises at high risk of identity-based attacks. A 2022 survey from Identity Defined Security Alliance revealed 84% of respondents had experienced an identity-related breach in the past year.

In addition, Verizon's "2022 Data Breach Investigations Report" found 61% of all breaches involved exploited credentials -- a troubling statistic considering the prevalence of identity sprawl today.

Why is identity sprawl a challenge? Identity sprawl isn't a new problem, but the issue has grown substantially since the adoption of remote and hybrid work models. A 2021 survey from Dimensional Research found 84% of respondents had more than double the number of user identities than 10 years ago, with 51% reporting they used more than 25 different systems for identity management. When organizations relied solely on desktops protected by traditional perimeter defenses, network admins typically used Active Directory (AD) to manage passwords and usernames. As the perimeter dissolved with employees working remotely and as more online services, such as Skype, Dropbox, Zoom, Slack and Salesforce, were introduced, organizations suddenly had employees using multiple usernames and passwords. And, as the number of identities per employee grew, so did the number of systems managing them. Admins struggled to synchronize or integrate the new systems with existing central directory services. As a result, many organizations were left with a vicious and widening circle of user identities and identity management tools and had no central source to hold accurate and complete user profiles and privileges. Cloud-based applications and services exacerbated the issue. Often used in hybrid and remote work models, these apps and services often not only require users to have separate identities, but they typically have their own user provisioning processes and systems to manage identities. IAM helps organizations manage and protect digital identities. A hodgepodge of management systems slows down user provisioning and leads to ghost accounts, inconsistencies in user privileges, and challenges enforcing security and compliance policies. Users managing multiple accounts can also succumb to password fatigue, causing them to reuse the same passwords for different applications and services.