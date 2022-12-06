How to implement least privilege access in the cloud

As cloud becomes the norm rather than the exception, identity -- specifically, privilege allocation -- is still the elephant in the room. Organizations are creating more complex cloud infrastructures even as they employ a wider variety of services. But they are also finding themselves saddled with overly permissive privilege models.

The principle of least privilege -- a cornerstone in on-site identity and access management (IAM) -- should be extended to the cloud to maintain security and ensure users and devices only have access to those resources necessary to complete their jobs.

Fortunately, there are a variety of cloud least privilege practices organizations can implement and manage to address the elephant in the room.

Control and manage cloud policies The biggest issue organizations face is how easy it is to exploit cloud policies to allocate privileges. For many years, security professionals have railed against the overallocation of privileges with servers and applications on site. It's also always true that job functions are easier to fulfill when you're the root or admin user. But that isn't secure. This is a common problem in the cloud too. DevOps and cloud engineering teams often deploy infrastructure that "just works" with identity policies and is entirely too permissive. To counteract privilege creep in the cloud and other cloud access security pitfalls, security teams should do the following: Monitor cloud services that monitor. Enable and monitor all cloud-native security services that monitor cloud IAM policies and provide alerting and guidance on privilege reduction. These include AWS IAM Access Analyzer, Google Cloud Policy Analyzer for IAM and Azure role-based access control policy analytics in Azure Policy. Such services provide insight and reporting into what privileges are defined, where they're allocated and how current privilege levels could be reduced to improve security.

