What is privileged identity management (PIM)? Privileged identity management (PIM) is the monitoring and protection of superuser accounts that hold expanded access to an organization's IT environments. Oversight of superuser accounts is necessary so that the greater access abilities of these accounts are not misused, abused or neglected. Without this oversight, superuser accounts are unmanaged, which can then lead to loss or theft of sensitive corporate information or introduction of malware that can compromise the entire enterprise IT network. PIM is a process or program for identifying the privileged accounts, also known as superuser accounts, within an organization. Doing this can help with the monitoring, control and management of the access privileges each superuser has to the organization's resources in order to protect those resources from harm. In addition to being supported by tools on various operating system platforms, PIM also is a named service under Microsoft Entra ID. Superusers, such as database administrators and system administrators, can perform actions on an enterprise system that a typical end user cannot. For example, a superuser can change other users' passwords; add, remove or modify user profiles; change device or network configurations; install new programs on enterprise endpoints; or modify enterprise databases or servers. Privileged identity management monitors and protects superuser accounts that have expanded access to an organization's IT environments. To prevent the misuse of superuser accounts and protect the organization, it's vital to monitor these accounts on a 24/7 basis. It's also critical to limit the number of such accounts and to remove or modify the accounts when the superuser no longer needs the expanded access, such as when the employee leaves the company. To achieve these goals, PIM is a crucial element of enterprise cybersecurity and information security programs. PIM is typically implemented to manage the superuser accounts that are allowed to access mission-critical or sensitive assets, which may be files, user accounts, documents, intellectual property, business secrets, application code, databases, security systems or anything else whose loss or compromise may adversely affect the organization.

Why is privileged identity management important for enterprises? In many organizations, superuser accounts, such as those for database administrators, chief information officers and chief executive officers, are loosely governed. Identity management software often leaves superuser accounts totally uncontrolled, while enabling advanced privileges on the corporate network. Furthermore, the owners of those accounts often have no formal training in managing them, much less in protecting against their misuse and compromise. If superuser accounts are not properly controlled and managed, threat actors may be able to compromise the accounts in order to access the company's sensitive assets or data. They may also be able to take advantage of vulnerabilities in enterprise systems to steal superuser credentials and then use those credentials to steal enterprise data. In some cases, adversaries steal privileged account credentials to gain access to the enterprise network and then persist within it to perform long-term surveillance or cause long-term damage. This issue is known as an advanced persistent threat, and it is a common outcome of poor or nonexistent PIM. By implementing PIM controls and measures, organizations can keep an eye on all privileged accounts. In maintaining such oversight, they can ensure that only those accounts can access and use sensitive accounts. They can also mitigate -- or at least minimize -- many of the security risks that are created by privilege misuse or abuse.

Benefits of privileged identity management An extensive PIM program increases the security team's visibility into all the privileged users and accounts in the enterprise. This visibility is vital to enable access control and protect enterprise systems, especially those with sensitive data. Without a PIM program, it's harder to identify and govern superuser accounts. Accounts that are nonoperative -- for example, because the superuser's role has changed or because they have left the organization -- but still valid pose serious security risks. Threat actors can take advantage of such accounts to access enterprise systems and execute many kinds of cyber attacks. An ongoing PIM strategy ensures that these dormant accounts are regularly reviewed and, if necessary, blocked, thus preventing misuse by attackers. PIM is also important for ensuring regulatory compliance. Many standards, such as General Data Protection Regulation, require that only certain types of individuals are allowed to have superuser access to sensitive enterprise assets. Implementing appropriate PIM tools and policies enables security and compliance teams to meet such regulatory requirements and maintain compliance. Another advantage of PIM is that it streamlines the process of granting and removing access privileges. The use of automated tools and well-designed PIM workflows enables security personnel to add and remove superusers with minimal hassle, while maintaining a strong security posture for the organization. Privileged identity management streamlines the process of granting and removing access privileges, helping to maintain a strong security posture for organizations.