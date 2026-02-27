How to debug Java programs with CLI scripting

Working in the command line offers many benefits, but the main one is the ability to automate tasks with scripts, thereby streamlining workflows. This tutorial explores how to apply simple scripts in the CLI to debug Java programs

Why use the CLI vs. GUI?

CLIs offer several advantages over graphical user interfaces, including speed, resource efficiency and the ability to automate tasks. They are much quicker at executing commands -- especially with automation -- than navigating through menus. They also require fewer computing resources to execute commands, making them suitable for systems with limited hardware capabilities or remote server environments. Additionally, CLIs excel in automating repetitive tasks through scripting, which helps to save time and reduce errors.

Automation through scripts is arguably the main advantage of CLIs over GUIs. Most program GUIs -- such as those in IDEs or Microsoft Office -- lack comparable task automation features. For those that do have this feature, it is often extremely limited -- and mostly achieved through a proprietary scripting language that is generally incompatible with other scripting languages. For example, the internal scripting language VBA -- used with Microsoft Office programs -- only works with Office programs.

We could argue the same is true with shell languages, which have been incompatible among different platforms for eons -- although there have been efforts to create new scripting languages that are portable among different platforms. Python, for example, was a shell language created for the Amoeba distributed OS, but it is now the most popular general-purpose programming language and "lingua franca" in AI. Similarly, JavaScript was created as a scripting language to be used in web pages and is now "lingua franca" on the web.

Many other portable scripting languages exist nowadays; the newest example is nushell.

Why program with simple scripts?

Scripting languages are easy to use and easy to write scripts with. Thus, they are desirable to use for task automation.

Simple scripting languages are arguably better suited to task automation than Python and other complex scripting languages. Python is used to automate tasks, but has become a more intricate language than most scripting languages. Python is undoubtedly suitable for writing programs quickly, but scripting languages are not, in principle, meant to replace programming languages.

In A Plea for Lean Software, Niklaus Wirth, the creator of Pascal and Modula-2, argues that easy-to-program languages generally don't promote high-quality software and are partially responsible for software bloat. Moreover, he argues, languages that don't enforce strict static typing, such as C/C++, particularly in structured or object-oriented languages, contribute to the bloat:

Without type checking, the notion of abstraction in programming languages remains hollow and academic. Abstraction can work only with languages that postulate strict, static typing of every variable and function. In this respect, C fails -- it resembles assembler code where everything goes.

And also:

Given this situation, programmers struggle with a language that discourages structured thinking and disciplined program construction (and denies basic compiler support). They also resort to makeshift tools that chiefly add to software's bulk.

All this is particularly true in scripting languages, which are easy to program with and don't have strict static type checking. This contrasts with languages, such as Java, that are not only strictly static-typed but also encourage structured thinking and disciplined program construction.

Automation with scripts: Simplicity vs. portability

To be clear, I do not encourage readers to write software entirely in scripting languages. Instead, developers should consider using simple scripting languages to automate certain tasks -- ones that can be boring or error-prone in CLI contexts and that are used in tandem with programming languages that embrace structured thinking and strict static types.

To prioritize simplicity, we could relax the need for portability, which many modern scripting languages offer in addition to OS independence. Typically, though, interpreters for portable languages are not bundled with OSes. When simplicity is paramount, particularly to address a broad public, Windows batch scripts are probably the simplest and most popular option due to the Windows platform's ubiquity. It's also extremely easy to convert these scripts to other scripting languages, such as Linux bash.

Debugging in the CLI with Java jdb

The JDK includes a debugger called jdb. Using jdb in the CLI can be cumbersome to set up, especially when done manually. Even copying and pasting statements can be error-prone and confusing for users. The ideal solution here is to automate the entire procedure using scripts.

The problem to automate here is that jdb uses two Windows consoles: the main window where the program to be debugged is called, and a second where jdb CLI commands are actually typed. This setup enables the program to print to the console where the program runs; that is, where the program to be debugged was initially called. This procedure is also useful for remote debugging. Although we are not stressing remote debugging here, this way to use jdb is preferable because it can be used in all situations.

Let us suppose that the name of the class containing the main method is ClassName. We must first run and suspend the program to be debugged, as follows:

java -agentlib:jdwp=transport=dt_socket,server=y,suspend=y,address=5005 ClassName

This statement launches the JVM that will load ClassName class, but suspends the program rather than runs it. We then run jdb in another console to connect to the port 5005, where ClassName's JVM is listening:

jdb -connect com.sun.jdi.SocketAttach:hostname=localhost,port=5005

Right after connecting to the application's JVM, jdb shows a prompt that looks like this:

VM Started: > No frames on the current call stack

main[1]

Where main[1] is the prompt waiting for a command to be typed.

Creating a test program

Consider a class ClassName that has dependencies we want to debug. For the sake of simplicity, let's suppose that ClassName.java looks like this:

import static utils.SomeTools.someTool; import utils.SomeClass; public class ClassName { public static void main(String[] args) { SomeClass var = someTool(args[0]); System.out.println(var.s); } }

In directory utils, we would then have the files SomeTools.java and SomeClass.java. Let's suppose SomeClass.java is something along these lines: