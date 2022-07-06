Top observability tools for 2022

Many development teams have adopted a microservices architecture that enables them to deploy their applications across distributed environments. Although this makes the applications easier to build, deliver and scale, it can also make it more difficult to track and troubleshoot the components that make up the environment. Yet organizations need visibility into these components to understand how their applications are behaving. For this reason, many have turned to observability tools, which enable them to monitor their distributed systems and respond quickly to any problems with the application delivery.

What are observability tools? An observability tool provides a centralized platform for aggregating and visualizing telemetric data that has been collected from application and infrastructure components in a distributed environment. The tool monitors and analyzes application behavior and the various types of infrastructure that support application delivery, making it possible to proactively address issues before they become serious concerns. An effective observability platform is more than just a monitoring tool. It builds on traditional monitoring capabilities, but provides deeper insights into the data that can help to optimize performance, ensure availability and improve the customer experience. To achieve this, most observability tools collect and aggregate three types of telemetry data: Metrics. Measurements of how a service or component performs over time. For example, an observability tool might gather metrics about memory usage, bandwidth utilization, HTTP requests per second or an assortment of other systems.

Measurements of how a service or component performs over time. For example, an observability tool might gather metrics about memory usage, bandwidth utilization, HTTP requests per second or an assortment of other systems. Logs. Records of events that occur on a specific system or application. The event information might be recorded as plain text, as structured data or in a binary format. Event logs are often the first thing administrators and developers look at when troubleshooting system or application issues.

Top observability tools in 2022 A number of vendors now offer observability tools, but it's not always clear how they differ, or which ones might provide the greatest benefits for an organization's particular circumstances. Here we look at seven of the leading observability tools on the market, presented in alphabetical order: 1. AppDynamics AppDynamics, which is part of Cisco, is a full-stack observability platform that provides comprehensive application performance monitoring. The platform can identify the root causes of application problems in real time, with visibility into all layers of the application stack from third-party APIs to code-level visibility. AppDynamics can also visualize infrastructure components, correlate performance with key business metrics, and detect application code and security vulnerabilities. In addition, the platform can visualize the digital experience between an organization's users and its business. Platform. AppDynamics is offered as an on-premises platform and as SaaS. In addition, the company just introduced AppDynamics Cloud, although it's not yet clear how this service will differ from the SaaS offering.

AppDynamics is available in four editions: Infrastructure Monitoring, Premium, Enterprise and Real User Monitoring. Free trial. A 15-day free trial of the SaaS offering is available. 2. Datadog The Datadog observability platform offers full visibility into each layer of a distributed environment, with built-in support for more than 500 third-party integrations. The platform provides a single pane of glass for troubleshooting distributed systems, optimizing application performance and supporting cross-team collaboration. Datadog pairs automatic scaling and deployment with intuitive tools that incorporate machine learning for more reliable insights into applications and infrastructure. Datadog's observability platform dashboard. Platform. Datadog is delivered as SaaS.

Datadog is delivered as SaaS. Coverage. The platform can monitor infrastructure, applications, databases, network performance and the full DevOps stack, with support for user and network monitoring, synthetic monitoring, and log and incident management.

The platform can monitor infrastructure, applications, databases, network performance and the full DevOps stack, with support for user and network monitoring, synthetic monitoring, and log and incident management. Communications. Open source agents running on the monitored systems report metrics and events to the Datadog platform. The agents can run on bare metal or within containers.

Open source agents running on the monitored systems report metrics and events to the Datadog platform. The agents can run on bare metal or within containers. Plans. Datadog offers a wide range of subscription plans, such as Infrastructure, Log Management, Incident Management, APM & Continuous Profiler and numerous others. Many of these plans are broken down into multiple subplans.

Datadog offers a wide range of subscription plans, such as Infrastructure, Log Management, Incident Management, APM & Continuous Profiler and numerous others. Many of these plans are broken down into multiple subplans. Free trial. A 14-day free trial is available. 3. Dynatrace Dynatrace provides an integrated platform for monitoring infrastructure and applications, including networks, mobile apps and server-side services. The platform can also analyze the performance of user interactions with applications and includes an AI-driven causation engine that supports root cause analysis. Dynatrace supports more than 600 third-party technologies and is built on open standards that enable organizations to extend the platform by using the Dynatrace API, SDK or plugins. The Dynatrace dashboard showing an error trickling through the full stack. Platform. Dynatrace is typically delivered as SaaS, but the vendor also offers an on-premises option that delivers managed services to the customer's hardware.

The platform supports six plans: Full-Stack Monitoring, Infrastructure Monitoring, Digital Experience Monitoring, Application Security, Open Ingestion and Cloud Automation. Free trial. A 15-day free trial is available. 4. Grafana Grafana offers a centralized platform for exploring and visualizing metrics, logs and traces. The platform includes alerting capabilities and provides tools for turning time series database data into insightful graphs and visualizations. From a central interface, users can create a rich set of dashboards that display telemetric data from a wide range of sources, including Kubernetes clusters, multiple cloud services, Raspberry Pi devices and services such as Google Sheets. Platform. Grafana Cloud is available as a fully managed cloud service. Grafana Enterprise Stack is a self-managed platform that can be implemented on premises or in the cloud.

Grafana Cloud is available in three subscription plans: Free, Pro and Advanced. Organizations must contact Grafana for details about Enterprise Stack plans. Grafana also offers the open source OSS and Enterprise editions, the latter of which is a pared-down version of Enterprise Stack. Free trial. Organizations can try out Grafana Cloud through the free service, or download the OSS or Enterprise edition and use it for free. 5. Lightstep Lightstep is a unified observability platform that provides real-time insights into applications and infrastructure, offering both visibility and context across service boundaries. The platform can automatically detect changes to applications, infrastructure and user experience, and provide details about their causes. It also offers advanced troubleshooting capabilities that include structured views of the investigation steps. Users can aggregate and visualize data across large-scale operations that incorporate millions of devices, users and customers. The Lightstep platform dashboard. Platform. Lightstep is implemented as SaaS, but uses local or cloud-based microsatellites that bridge the monitored components and Lightstep platform.

Lightstep offers three subscription plans: Community, Teams and Enterprise. The Community edition is free. Free trial. Organizations can try Lightstep through the free Community plan. 6. New Relic The New Relic observability platform is made up of multiple tools that provide full-stack monitoring across applications and infrastructure. This includes Kubernetes, browser, mobile, network and synthetic monitoring. The platform also provides log management and error tracking, as well as CodeStream integration, which offers a developer collaboration platform. In addition, New Relic integrates with more than 470 third-party technologies and uses applied intelligence to provide automatic insights into an incident's root causes. New Relic's observability platform dashboard. Platform. New Relic is implemented as SaaS.

New Relic offers four subscription plans: Free, Standard, Pro and Enterprise. Free trial. Organizations can try New Relic through the Free plan. 7. Splunk Splunk is an extensible platform that provides full-stack observability and unified security. Splunk is data source agnostic, supports more than 2,400 Splunkbase apps and add-ons, and can ingest telemetry data from across the entire technology landscape, including multi-cloud, hybrid cloud and edge environments. The platform includes built-in automation and AI-enhanced orchestration capabilities. It also includes streaming analytics that provide actionable insights in near real-time and facilitate fast incident response. Platform. The Splunk platform is available both as a cloud service, Splunk Cloud Platform, and as a downloadable on-premises platform, Splunk Enterprise. Splunk also offers several individual observability products.

Organizations must contact Splunk directly for details about Splunk Cloud Platform and Splunk Enterprise licensing plans. Plans vary for the individual products. Free trial. Splunk offers a 14-day free trial for Splunk Cloud Platform, a 60-day free trial for Splunk Enterprise and a 14-day free trial for the individual products.