Cribl Search marks fresh observability sortie for upstart

If Cribl Search meets its roadmap goals, it could challenge established observability players with queries that don't require a central data repository and related infrastructure costs -- and its potentially disruptive product plans don't end there, according to its CEO.

Cribl Search and a related data processing agent, Cribl Edge, became generally available in 2022, alongside a renamed data pipeline product, Cribl Stream, formerly LogStream. The Cribl Search SaaS tool connects to Cribl Edge agents to index and search observability data locally. At least theoretically, Cribl's in-place search eliminates the need for users to send data to a separate system for conversion into another data format, indexing and long-term retention -- all of which incur licensing or storage costs, or both, depending on the vendor. Instead, Cribl Edge indexes data at its point of origin without converting it into a proprietary format, and performs a federated search in response to queries.

With these updates, Cribl began a move away from a business model that ran afoul of log monitoring bellwether Splunk, but it might start to step on more competitive toes if it can lure customers away from search services offered by Elastic Inc., AWS and others.

"Cribl Search works with the data wherever that data is," said Clint Sharp, CEO and co-founder of Cribl. "We are giving people the ability to continue to own their data. … When I put data into Splunk, or Snowflake or Datadog, that data becomes the vendor's data … that gives you a great experience retrieving this data, but the downside of that is that I have to maintain a relationship with that vendor in order to get the data back."

Early-stage Cribl Search presents tradeoffs Cribl Search is still a version 1.0 product, Sharp said. It supports only log data so far, despite Cribl Stream's expansion to support metrics, events and traces in 2019 and 2020. Cribl Search also has yet to make fine-grained monitoring and alerting features available based on its search results; all are features Sharp said Cribl will build in soon. That roadmap has one customer thinking about replacing its OpenSearch with Cribl Search long-term. OpenSearch requires data to be copied into search cluster nodes; the AWS OpenSearch Service offers lower-cost storage tiers but also requires separate copies of the original application's data. "Cribl Search could eliminate the need for us to host our own OpenSearch and have to store S3 data twice," said Bob Chen, director of infrastructure engineering at iHerb, an online retailer for health and wellness products in Irvine, Calif. "We need a few more feature parity items in order for it to match up to … OpenSearch [such as] threshold alerting and dashboards." In the meantime, Cribl Stream, Edge and the Cribl.Cloud managed service have already made an impact on iHerb's observability costs, Chen said. Cribl Stream prevents insignificant data from being sent to OpenSearch and speeds up the restoration of historical data from cold storage in S3 when needed. This reduced the higher-tier storage and compute resources iHerb has to maintain for OpenSearch by 25%, at a cost savings of tens of thousands of dollars per month. Cribl.Cloud SaaS offloaded upgrades and maintenance of Cribl Stream and Edge agents from iHerb's five-person SRE team, which supports about 300 developers. "We went from three [search] clusters down to one," Chen said. "We also reduced the number of support tickets SREs got about logs missing or to triage a backlog to almost nothing." Since S3 buckets can't host the Cribl Edge agent, Cribl Search triggers short-lived AWS Lambda functions to run it for S3 data searches. That approach could present cost tradeoffs for large-scale S3 users, in the form of network egress charges incurred when the Cribl-hosted Lambda function accesses data inside the user's AWS account. "In your model, I'm paying to push the data to you so you can process it," said Carl Fugate, director and cloud technology adviser at electronic health records software maker Netsmart in Overland Park, Kan., during a recorded presentation and Q&A session with Cribl reps at a Tech Field Day event in November. Fugate asked if Cribl had plans to allow customers to host Lambda functions and Cribl Edge agents themselves to avoid those charges. "We could certainly do that, but it would require [giving us] permissions to access compute resources living in your account," said Oliver Draese, senior principal software engineer at Cribl, during the Q&A session. "You would still have to account for some network egress, because the Lambdas are producing some filter data … to put into the cloud environment where we run the UI, post-processing, keep the query history and so on." Cribl Search supports cloud region-aware search to minimize egress costs, according to a company spokesperson. It does not yet search data within Amazon Glacier cold storage instances.