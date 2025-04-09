How to create an AWS Lambda function

AWS Lambda accelerates and simplifies how teams develop and maintain software. It eliminates the need for users to manage servers and automates operational procedures and complex application components, known as serverless infrastructure.

AWS Lambda's main resources are Lambda functions, which contain a granular piece of code that performs a specific task. Functions can initiate using multiple mechanisms, such as the AWS SDK, HTTP endpoints or configurable events from other AWS services. This delivers flexibility to make functions for various application scenarios or automation tasks.

Follow this walkthrough to launch Lambda functions using the AWS console, and learn how to use AWS Serverless Application Model (SAM).

How to launch Lambda functions from the AWS console There are many ways to launch Lambda functions. The simplest one uses AWS Management Console. Developers specify the source code using the integrated development environment in the UI. From here, configure multiple settings, such as Identity and Access Management (IAM) permissions, memory allocation and environment variables. Prerequisite Ensure the IAM user that performs this task in the console has admin permissions for the Lambda service -- i.e., Create, Update, Delete, Get and Invoke operations -- and iam:PassRole. This specifies the execution IAM role users assign to their Lambda function. Step 1. Create function To create an AWS Lambda function, use the Create function button on the Lambda console. The console method suits early stages of development rather than applications in production. To create an AWS Lambda function, select the 'Create function' button. Step 2. Examine options for the function's code After clicking the Create function button, the next screen shows several options for the function's code. Examine the following options to work with Lambda functions: Author from scratch. Create unique code from a Hello World example. Use a blueprint. AWS' code blueprints include built-in AWS integrations with other services and common use cases. These blueprints can save a significant amount of time when developing Lambda functions. Use a container image. Container images stored in Amazon Elastic Container Registry are also useful for launching new Lambda functions. This example uses Author from scratch to create the function. Choose an option to create the function.

Go.

Python.

Ruby.

Java.

TypeScript.

PowerShell.

Rust.

C#. Lambda also supports custom runtimes, which developers can implement in any language compiled in the Amazon Linux OS. Be aware that AWS adds new runtimes and versions to this list on an ongoing basis. Architecture Lambda supports two types of computer processor architectures: x86_64 and Arm64. X86_64 is the default, and Arm64 uses AWS Graviton2 processors. While Graviton2 delivers higher performance and lower cost, ensure that the application code supports the chosen architecture before selecting. Permissions IAM roles grant permissions to Lambda functions. The default option is limited to writing data to Amazon CloudWatch logs. If a Lambda function requires permissions to call other AWS APIs, grant sufficient IAM permissions for other AWS services. Users can enter the function name, select a runtime and grant necessary permissions. Step 4. Explore additional configurations The additional configurations section displays configurations such as code signing, encryption, function URL, tags and VPC. Code signing Code signing adds an extra layer of security to the Lambda code, preventing alteration from a given point in time. Encryption While Lambda uses an AWS-managed Key Management Service key to encrypt the deployment package, it also provides an option to configure a KMS customer-managed encryption key, which delivers additional flexibility in key rotation. Function URL If the function URL feature is enabled, the function can deploy through an HTTP client -- i.e., a web browser, curl command, etc. For security reasons, this feature also supports IAM or custom-logic authorization, as well as cross-origin resource sharing. Tags Lambda also supports AWS tags, which assign one or more key-value pairs to a function. This is a useful feature to restrict access, monitor cost or provide relevant context regarding a particular Lambda function. VPC VPC configurations enable serverless developers to deploy Lambda functions in a VPC with access to private resources. One example is Amazon Relational Database Service instances with public access disabled. Another example is Amazon ElastiCache clusters only accessible through a VPC and DynamoDB tables with VPC endpoints enabled. With additional configurations, users can opt to choose a code signing configuration, encryption, function URL, tags and a VPC. Once users create their Lambda function, they can add any other settings in the console. Options include triggers, permissions, database connections, concurrency environment variables and destinations. Step 5. Perform tests Once users deploy their function, they need to be able to test it. This can be done from the Lambda console. It supports the configuration of custom test events and returns the function execution status. It also logs records and relevant metrics, such as duration, billed duration, Init duration and memory utilization. Test the Lambda function from the console after deployment.

How to use AWS SAM The console is a quick way to get started with functions, but it's not recommended for production-grade applications. The console doesn't provide a consistent, automated way to launch and maintain Lambda functions across different deployment stages. It also lacks an easy way to track code versioning and handle potential rollback scenarios at scale. AWS SAM is a recommended framework for deploying and maintaining Lambda functions. SAM offers a mechanism to develop, test, configure and deploy functions using infrastructure as code. SAM's framework defines functions using a template in YAML format. The function tests and deployment occur using the CLI. This approach enables application teams to follow CI/CD best practices. The configuration parameters mentioned above can go in a SAM template. Follow these best practices in the SAM approach: Group functions in one template. To deploy functions using SAM, group all functions and other relevant components, such as API gateway, REST APIs and DynamoDB tables, in the same template.

