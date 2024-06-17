Post-lawsuit, Splunk and Cribl meet again in data pipelines

As observability data growth continues, spurred on by generative AI hype, log management rivals Splunk and Cribl are meeting again on a fresh battleground -- and this time, it's more on Cribl's turf than Splunk's.

The relationship between the former partners soured in 2022, when Splunk filed a lawsuit against Cribl alleging copyright and patent infringement. Cribl's business, which was founded in 2017 by an ex-Splunker, was initially based on log management software that reduced the amount of data sent to Splunk, where users had to pay for data ingest -- cutting costs for users and cutting into Splunk's revenues. In April, that suit, which had morphed into a matter of license and partnership agreement violations, was tried in court, where a jury found that Cribl had violated the terms of Splunk's General Terms for Splunk Enterprise and awarded Splunk damages of $1.

Much has shifted in the two companies' business models since the lawsuit was filed, even before Cisco announced its intent to acquire Splunk in September 2023. Cribl expanded beyond log management into data pipelines, federated search and its own data lake. Splunk also adjusted its pricing starting in 2021, with options for paying by workload rather than data ingest, along with its own federated search that encompassed data stored in cheaper Amazon S3 buckets.

As of this month, both companies were touting new product features meant to make data management more efficient and inclusive of disparate data sources. Splunk expanded its unified data platform during its .conf annual user conference to include Pipeline Builders and an Ingest Processor for Splunk Cloud, along with federated analytics features.

At its own conference the same week, Cribl released its first features since the lawsuit verdict, which included performance improvements and expanded third-party support for its federated search. Both companies also released new AI assistants.

The similarities weren't lost on industry observers.

"The Cribl-like capabilities in Splunk are good to see," said Gregg Siegfried, an analyst at Gartner. "Maybe too little too late, but I welcome them to the telemetry pipeline business. It is getting to be a popular place."

Faya Peng, vice president of product management at Splunk, presents new data management features during a .conf24 keynote presentation.

Splunk Data Management vs. Cribl Search There are plenty of similarities between Splunk and Cribl data pipelines and federated search, and both rolled out new features last week meant to boost the performance of federated data analysis. "Last year, we released federated search so that you can remotely search S3 data from Splunk and correlate it with your Splunk data … for historical and audit use cases," said Faya Peng, vice president of product management at Splunk, during a .conf keynote. "Now with federated analytics, starting with Amazon Security Lake, you can selectively fetch data … and build it into a short-term index. And this enables higher-performance use cases like monitoring and ad hoc investigations." Cribl added Real Time Fast Query, a feature that will expand Cribl Search support beyond archival data in object stores such as S3 to access fresh data with faster response times. The product now also supports querying across multiple indexes, which one prospective customer had been waiting for before replacing Amazon OpenSearch with Cribl Search. "Prometheus data is [also] something we're interested in testing out," said Bob Chen, director of infrastructure engineering at iHerb, an online retailer for health and wellness products in Irvine, Calif. "[It] looks like we're ready to test it again and just need to find the bandwidth to do so." However, Splunk and Cribl take unique approaches accessing different data sources within search and analytics workflows. Cribl's Search documentation describes a process that doesn't require the selective fetching and indexing described by Splunk's Peng. "Cribl Search … [can] seamlessly analyze all data right at its source," the website states. "Cribl Search allows users to search and analyze data wherever it is located -- from debug logs at the edge to archived data in cold storage -- using a single … query language." A Cribl Search data sheet linked on the website adds that "[it] searches across multiple data stores and multiple data types … [using] a 'search then forward' model instead of the legacy 'forward then search' approach." As of this month, Cribl Search supports more data sources than Splunk's federated search or federated analytics, including time-series databases and cloud data warehouses such as Prometheus, Snowflake, Elasticsearch, Azure Data Explorer and AWS OpenSearch. Cribl and Splunk aren't alone in trying to cash in on the data pipeline concept. Other observability vendors including Dynatrace and Mezmo have introduced similar offerings in the last 18 months. Splunk is still getting started and is positioning Federated Analytics primarily for its Splunk Enterprise Security platform rather than for observability so far, according to Andi Mann, global CTO and founder of Sageable, a tech advisory and consulting firm in Boulder, Colo., who served as chief technology advocate at Splunk from 2015 to 2021. Cribl is already well ahead of Splunk in their niche and has been for some time. Andi MannGlobal CTO and founder, Sageable "It looks for all the world like [Splunk is] trying to re-create a Cribl-like feature, finally," Mann said. "Splunk should have had Cribl as a feature five years ago but missed that opportunity in product planning, and couldn't fix it in court. Now Cribl is already well ahead of Splunk in their niche and has been for some time." One customer of both vendors said their federated search and analytics features could potentially be complementary, given their different data access methods. As he sees it, Splunk is likely to make up for data ingest revenue by charging for ingest processing and analytics based on its Splunk Virtual Compute (SVC) workload pricing. "Splunk enabling federated search to non-Splunk bucketed data is a really good idea but goes against their ingest-based license model," said Steve Koelpin, lead Splunk engineer for a Fortune 1,000 company in the Midwest. "Now if customers are on SVC, that’s a different story. Federated searching can be very slow and will chew through SVC [resources]." That resource cost might be worthwhile, depending on where data resides, Koelpin added. "It's better to clean, transform, structure and index data into Splunk, and if that full fidelity copy is needed, just store a copy of that into S3," he said. "But if you [have] a lot of full fidelity copies of data and want to run a retroactive security investigation but don't want to index 100TB of data, then [Cribl] Search is the way to go."