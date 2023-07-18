Splunk AI update adds specialized models for SecOps tasks

After Splunk CEO Gary Steele took the helm last year, he pledged to lead Splunk’s product development with a focus on AIOps. This week at .conf 2023, the company rolled out updates showcasing the fruits of that endeavor, including a set of specialized Splunk AI models for SecOps teams.

Splunk has included AI and machine learning in is observability and security monitoring tools since 2015, and several of this week’s updates included features meant to make it easier for enterprise IT pros to use its existing Search Processing Language (SPL), Machine Learning Toolkit (MLTK) and App for Data Science and Deep Learning (DSDL) through natural language processing.

Where this week’s Splunk AI updates stand out the most, however, is in the security realm, said Andy Thurai, an analyst at Constellation Research. Over the last year, the company’s threat research team has trained deep learning AI models on security data to create six new AI-driven automation tools that can detect and automatically address specific SecOps issues, such as DNS exfiltration attempts. These updates became available this week in the Splunk Enterprise Security Content Update.

“The six ML [updates] based on deep learning models, such as recurrent neural networks and convolution neural networks, to detect DNS data exfiltration, command exploits, and suspicious processes can all be pretty powerful in detecting security issues before they happen,” Thurai said.

These deep learning models also stand out from large language models (LLMs) used by a number of Splunk competitors through partnerships with OpenAI and Google, which require massive amounts of data to train -- more than most large IT vendors can access. But smaller, specialized language models accessible to vendors such as Splunk can offer specialized analytics for domain-specific use through tools such as MLTK, according to Thurai.

The six SecOps AI models can generate Notable Events workflows within the Splunk Enterprise Security SIEM product. Splunk Enterprise Security is integrated with Splunk Mission Control, which was refreshed in March and combines security analytics from Splunk Enterprise Security, orchestration and automation from Splunk SOAR, and threat intelligence under one interface. This week, Splunk SOAR integrated new automated threat analysis features from TwinWave Security, a company Splunk acquired in November, under the name Splunk Attack Analyzer.