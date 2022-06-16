Splunk AIOps development to be led by new 'hands-on' CEO

Splunk's new chief executive plans to lead the security and observability vendor's product development teams following the departure of another high-ranking executive from the company, raising eyebrows among some industry experts.

Shawn Bice, president of products and technology at Splunk since June 2021, departed the company as of June 16, according to remarks by Splunk's new CEO, Gary Steele, in the company's earnings call May 25. Bice was hired as part of a wave of new executive appointments last year that caused some consternation among employees, especially as new hires such as Teresa Carlson, the now-former president and chief growth officer, were positioned by the company above existing managers instead of promoting from within.

Carlson stepped down in March, just as Steele was taking over as CEO following a three-month search for a replacement of his predecessor, Doug Merritt, who stepped down in November 2021. Carlson's and Bice's roles will not be filled, Steele said on last month's earnings call.

"My first priority has been to increase internal speed and agility across our people and organizations," he said. "Flattening our org structure will help us do that."

As part of this plan, Steele will directly lead the product marketing and development organizations.

"One of the things I'm actually personally super excited about is rolling up my sleeves and working closely with the engineering leaders to drive higher speed, agility and a faster pace of innovation," Steele said in response to Wall Street analyst questions on the earnings call. "I love to get my hands dirty and work directly with the engineering teams ... We're really well-positioned to do that within a flatter organization."

In his first Splunk .conf22 keynote as CEO this week, Steele outlined his strategy for Splunk's products: to include more advanced machine learning and AIOps automation features as well as further federated search capabilities among distributed data repositories.

"We intend to accelerate our investments in machine learning and automation so that [customers] can predict more issues before they become costly problems," Steele said during the keynote presentation. Machine learning product advancement will focus on improving Splunk's anomaly detection algorithms, risk-based alerting prioritization, and making it easier to write queries within AIOps tools, he said.

"We want to take on complexity head on and lead the market in federated search," Steele continued. "We believe you should be able to decide to move data when you want to move it and make it as efficient as possible. ... You'll have the ability also to think about where you want to store your data and how you can take advantage of the lowest cost options available."

Finally, Splunk will continue to integrate its security and observability tools and add further collaboration tools for DevSecOps teams to triage incidents together, according to Steele.