Splunk Enterprise users push more data into DevSecOps

Splunk Enterprise customers are gathering more data to speed up responses from DevSecOps teams, as IT environments expand to encompass edge, cloud and on-premises locations and lines blur between IT specialties.

Companies such as Papa John's International and GE Digital were on hand to discuss their expanded use of Splunk's log monitoring, security monitoring and observability tools at the Splunk .conf22 hybrid event this week. Papa John's, for example, has expanded its use of Splunk Enterprise over the last three years as it grew to more than 3,200 store locations in the U.S. and Canada.

The move to Splunk also coincided with a shift to ecommerce for the company, which now does more than 90% of its sales through its website and mobile app, said Sarika Attal, vice president of enterprise architecture and technology services at Papa John's, during a conference session presentation.

"If our website is slow, or there's latency over three seconds, we know customers will abandon it and go somewhere else," Attal said. "We had to invest in something that was a little more real-time."

The company chose Splunk because it could accommodate massive amounts of data without doing data sampling, a statistical analysis technique that examines a subset of data rather than the entire dataset.

"Sampling is not good anymore," Attal said during the presentation. "An example of that is with voice analytics -- [we can't be] looking at a few calls per month and deriving our customer sentiment score, on order accuracy or their experience. We have to look at the entire data set with machine learning."

Papa John's used its increased data gathering at stores -- with the aid of Splunk's workload pricing reduction, introduced last year -- to make its help desk more responsive.

"Once we were able to get Splunk out there, we were able to help immediately with an issue that was going on with our closing process," said Willie James, director of resiliency services at Papa John's, in the .conf presentation.

A pattern had developed during store closings where, if a point-of-sale system wasn't working during shutdown procedures, managers would leave it, hindering the opening process the next day and prompting a call to the company's centralized help desk. From there, fixing the issue could delay store openings for 30 to 45 minutes.

"With Splunk, we're able to create alerts and set up notifications that went to our help desk, and they were able to fix this as soon as they were finding them, before the store manager comes in," James said.

There's also evidence that the data expansion trend extends beyond a few poster children within Splunk's customer base. According to Splunk's fiscal first quarter earnings report May 25, its cloud net retention rate -- a measure of whether SaaS customers sustain their spending over time -- was 130%.

That means a statistically significant number of customers are not just continuing their Splunk Cloud subscriptions, but increasing how much they spend. Overall, Splunk is still operating at a net loss following a year of upheavals, but its revenue also grew accordingly -- overall revenues were up 34% compared to the same quarter a year ago, to $674 million; and cloud revenues increased by 66% to $323 million year over year.

Splunk Enterprise 9.0 consolidates DevSecOps data management Splunk customer testimonials this week coincided with the release of Splunk Enterprise 9.0, which expanded management features from data migration and ingest routing to Federated Search, in a bid to unify access to data among disparate locations, teams and workloads -- most notably between observability and security disciplines. First introduced last July, Federated Search supports searches across both on-premises and cloud-based data sets, including the ability to search from a cloud deployment to on premises, which wasn't supported in the tool's initial versions. This week, Federated Search also added new support for searching data within Amazon S3 buckets, with more search support for data sets stored outside the Splunk platform planned in future releases. Meanwhile, GE Digital also spoke at .conf as a company that has made the leap from separate security and observability toolsets to a unified Splunk DevSecOps platform. "In many cases, the data overlaps for both use cases and it's simply a matter of how you intend to investigate the data," said David Rutstein, principal security analyst at the industrial internet of things software maker in San Ramon, Calif., in an online Q&A this week. "We use both IT Service Intelligence and Enterprise Security for the data, and [Splunk's Common Information Model] helps us drive the standardization for all the data we ingest so we can use standard correlation searches in both apps." With the new platform release, which includes a reworked catalog of third-party extensions in the Splunkbase product, Rutstein said he was looking forward to an updated GitHub App for Splunk. Its latest release in March added new dashboards and support for detailed GitHub Workflow analysis. "Being able to view the overall process through our tool chain and centralizing the data gives us a holistic view of this development, not just the individual parts working disparately, [and] gives us the opportunity to automate reporting ... into a centralized system," Rutstein said in a .conf presentation. "And that means that developers are seeing the same information that the other teams are also viewing." Papa John's intends to follow suit, Attal said in a keynote presentation. "When you talk about an incident in the early stages, it's difficult to say whether it's a security incident or an operational outage," she said. "Having the shared dataset helps us understand the impact and root cause analysis faster."